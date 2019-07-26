Raul Heras of Marshall, along with his wife Diane and good friend Oscar Blanco-Alcala, started the Warrenton Youth Soccer Club in 1999 with the idea that youth sports should be about the joy of learning and playing soccer. The league fielded one team that year, with seven players.
Twenty years later, WYSC has grown organically to include a couple thousand players participating in four sports – soccer, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse -- a permanent gym facility on Shirley Avenue, and even a travel van.
Heras retired this spring after hand-picking a board of directors to carry on the work of play. New leaders include: Erin Cox, Dave Smith, Sara Carlson, Robert Harper and Julie Hinckly.
Harper said Heras approached him in late 2018 to ask if he’d be on the WYSC board. “We are still just trying to get our feet under us,” he said. “I think we’d like to sustain what Raul and Oscar and Diane have built, to grow the sports we have and make sure they are each sustainable.”
Harper met Heras when he coached Harper’s son, many years ago. “I remember one practice when a player showed up late. Raul told him, ‘You’re late,’ and asked the other boys how many laps he should have to run. One boy said one, another said two. Raul told them, ‘OK, you go run those two laps for him. And don’t ever turn your back on a teammate again.’”
Harper remembered during one post-practice meeting where Heras asked his team how many of them drove to practice. Most raised their hands. Showing mock surprise, Heras asked, “What are 8- and 9-year-old boys doing driving?” Harper said Heras reminded the boys, “Every single one of you has someone to thank for getting you here today.”
Harper said he never met anyone who was so good with kids. “He is like a pied piper for kids. They just flock to him.”
The early years
Heras explained the philosophy that has guided WYSC since its beginnings: “If everyone – parents, coaches, refs – do what they are supposed to do, we don’t have any problems. When one or more of us forget why we’re here, that’s when there are issues. We all need to remember that you’re not there to win the game, you are there to play the game.”
The league grew slowly. That was intentional. Heras said that he wanted to be sure he could maintain the club’s founding values; growing too fast would make that impossible. If a parent had a problem, if a coach needed help, there was always a direct line to Heras and Blanco-Alcala. And Diane Heras was an invaluable support every step of the way. The Heras pickup truck was perpetually full of assorted soccer equipment and kids – including the Heras children, David, Christopher and Elizabeth, now all grown up.
More players and coaches came on board, and a youth referee program was created so students could make extra money and learn leadership skills. Travel soccer teams were created. Throughout, WYSC kept its core mission intact.
At weekend games, a bin of outgrown soccer equipment provided cleats and shin guards for children who needed them. A WYSC-sponsored backpack drive – in the years before such efforts were commonplace -- provided free school supplies for children in the fall.
Families with multiple children playing in the league spent long days at the field on Saturdays and Sundays, and ferried kids to practice during the week. Heras was also, more often than not, at the fields too. He was easily recognizable in his signature baggy shorts, no matter the weather.
Throughout those early years, the club’s founders often had to remind parents and coaches to remember the league’s guiding principles. When an adult would raise his or her voice to a young referee or a child on an opposing team, Heras or Blanco Alcala would somehow appear to diffuse the situation; play would resume, and the chastened parent would return to the sidelines.
Jim Koehr, who has been involved with WYSC since its inception, said that all 12 of his children have played with the club. Eleven of the 12 have been referees for the WYSC. (Koehr’s 12-year-old will start next season). Koehr said his son Kevin, who was about 13 at the time (He is now 31.) was reffing a basketball game. “One of the parents was giving him a hard time. Kevin gave him a yellow card and Raul backed him up completely.”
Volunteers have always been the backbone of the organization. Parents were called on to coach, line the fields, man the registration tables, hand out equipment and help choose recipients of the WYSC college scholarships.
As the club grew, Raul and Diane Heras and Blanco-Ancala recruited volunteers to help manage the website and handle fees, and to negotiate with the county and school division for fields. When there weren’t enough volunteers, the tireless threesome got it done anyway.
The negotiating part was never Heras’ favorite part of the job, but he was always at home on the fields with the players. He and Blanco-Alcala could be found any Saturday morning playing with the under-5 crowd during instructional league time. The preschoolers played fun games that taught them the basics of soccer. There was a lot of giggling.
Today’s WYSC
When the Optimists Club, the county’s youth basketball league sponsor, decided to bow out in 2003, Heras saw an opportunity to transform the Warrenton Youth Soccer Club into the Warrenton Youth Sports Club. He folded basketball into the organization, introducing a new group of players and parents to the WYSC. Koehr remembered, “When no one else wanted to take it over, the county asked Raul because they knew he’d say yes.”
WYSC added volleyball in 2007. In the early days, the teams played their games in public school gyms, but before long, WYSC built new outdoor volleyball courts on the far side of the Athey Sports Complex adjacent to the WARF. Children’s and adult leagues were formed.
The latest sport added to the WYSC roster is lacrosse, which began in 2017 with 65 players. Heras admitted he was skeptical at first about including lacrosse at WYSC; he wasn’t sure the demand was there. But parents expressed a willingness to coach and support the new league. Seeing their enthusiasm, he agreed, “OK, let’s do it.”
Koehr wrote the resolution that honored Heras at the May 14 Warrenton Town Council meeting.
Why did he do it? Koehr mused, “It was kind of like in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ I wondered what youth sports would have been like in Fauquier County without Raul and the WYSC?”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
