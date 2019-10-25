The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing a rare World War II-era bomber to the Manassas area this week.
EAA chapter 186 is hosting the appearance of the B-17 Aluminum Overcast at the Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field from Oct. 23 to 27.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, members of the media and five WWII veterans have been invited to fly in the aircraft.
Ground tours and flights will be available to the public from Oct. 25 to 27.
Ground tours are $10 per person or $20 for families of two adults and children through age 17 and will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 through 27 when the aircraft is not flying. Children under 8 are free with a paying adult and free ground tours are available to veterans and active military members.
B-17 flight experiences are $449 in advance or $475 for walk-up flight reservations.
EAA’s B-17 was one of more than 12,000 produced during the World War II era and one of only about a dozen that are still flying, the group said in a news release.
The aircraft was fully restored during the 1980s and has been making national tours since 1994, according to the news release.
The plane is painted in the colors of the 398th Bomb Group of World War II, part of the legendary Eighth Air Force based in England during the war, according to the news release.
EAA Chapter 186 is one of 900 local chapters of the EAA, a recreational flight organization whose mission is “to grow participation in aviation through flying, building, restoring and volunteer outreach, sharing ‘The Spirit of Aviation’ and encouraging all who wish to participate.”
Flights can be reserved through EAA’s B17 website at B17.org.
Manassas Regional Airport is at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Blvd., Manassas.
