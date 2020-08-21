The Fauquier Free Clinic’s annual fundraising event, known as the Rappahannock Rough Ride, allows community members to join together for a one-day bike tour event; the proceeds help to provide essential health care services. Recognizing the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, this year riders will come together while staying apart.
Riders can pick a challenge distance and register on bikereg.com for a fee of $25. (Price includes a free T-shirt.)
Participants are then challenged to grab a bike and visit a local trail, open back road, cycling studio or home gym, and then get their miles in between Sept. 14 and 19. Afterward, they are invited to share their journey in the Virtual Rough Ride Facebook Group to see how their fellow riders are doing.
The Fauquier Free Clinic is dedicated to providing medical, dental and mental health care to the uninsured and Medicaid insured individuals in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Fundraising this year has been especially difficult with COVID-19, said a press release from the Free Clinic. The clinic has already had to cancel one major event (the annual Clubs and Scrubs Golf Tournament) due to the virus, which has made future fundraising efforts all the more critical, said the release.
“As a healthcare organization, the Free Clinic is committed to bringing healthy and safe activities to our local community. The Rough Ride this year will reflect our current realities,” said the release.
The release said, “We are proud that throughout the pandemic the Fauquier Free Clinic has remained open and active in support of our patients. Providing comprehensive care is critical in the best of times; in a global pandemic, it becomes essential.”
Virtual Rough Ride participants can visit https://www.bikereg.com/virtual-rough-ride for more information, or email rob@fauquierfreeclinic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.