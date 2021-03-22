You have permission to edit this article.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District residents in Phase 1c now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

  Updated
photo_ft_news_johnson vaccine 1.jpg

Dr. Kathryn Sullivan administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Lisa Vetter, who has underlying health conditions. Vetter said she is looking forward to seeing COVID in the rearview mirror.

 Photo by Robin Earl

The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those in Phase 1c, while at the same time continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phase 1a and 1b.

Phase 1c includes essential workers in a large and eclectic group of industries: energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited, cautioned Lorrie Andrew-Spear, spokeswoman for the RRHD. She said that the health district will work “through the priority groups and get to each person who desires vaccination as soon as possible. We are devoting every available resource to this effort.”

Everyone still needs to secure a vaccine appointment before getting a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted at any vaccination sites in the health district.

“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers in our community who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. “We encourage everyone to pre-register, so that when your opportunity comes, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”

To pre-register or to update a pre-registration record, RRHD residents may visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

Andrew-Spear suggested Phase 1c residents follow these steps:

  • Pre-register to be contacted for an appointment and be prepared to show proof of the appointment (email or text) once at the vaccination site.
  • Arrive up to 20 minutes prior to the appointment time, but no earlier. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.
  • Continue wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Andrew-Spear said, “We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

vaccine phases

The Virginia Department of Health's Phases 1a and 1b. Residents in these phases have been eligible for vaccinations for several weeks. Phase 1c is set to begin in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

