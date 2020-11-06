On Thursday, Nov. 12, there will be a free drive-thru testing site from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
This one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. You don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten said in a news release.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. The health district asks that you be prepared to complete paperwork in your car while you wait. If you are experiencing symptoms, they recommend you wear a mask in your car especially if you have other passengers. You can expect the PCR test results to take two to five days on average.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out on Thursday, November 12th,” Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, said in the news release.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
