The hillside at The Hill was overflowing with race fans at Saturday’s Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point. The racecourse near Culpeper featured a return to action for Virginia’s steeplechase circuit after a year away due to the pandemic.
Maryland apprentice Elizabeth Scully partnered two winners, driving owner-trainer Forrest Kelly’s Fletched to narrow victory in the headline open timber. Scully also won with Casey Pinkard’s Diva of Seville in a well-timed come-from-behind score on the turf.
Middleburg-based trainer Neil Morris saddled Will Russell’s Animal Kinston (Graham Watters up) to win the other turf race. “The Rappahannock course was in very good shape,” Morris said. “The race entries were light, but the races were competitive, and the finishes were exciting.
“It was a full, lively crowd of spectators and tailgaters,” and horses and horsemen were delighted at the early-season racing opportunity, he added.
The Virginia Steeplechase Association annual awards party was held Friday, March 4 in Upperville. Irv Naylor was named leading owner, Leslie Young leading trainer. Leading rider Tom Garner said his victory in the International Gold Cup in October was “his biggest win of the year.”
Warrenton photographer Douglas Lees was recognized with the Francis Thornton Greene award for his lifelong support of Virginia steeplechasing.
Complete race results and full VSA 2021 standings are at centralentryoffice.com.
National news
The National Steeplechase Association has a full slate of 16 race meets scheduled for this spring – including three in Virginia. It’s the most since the pre-pandemic 2019 season.
There are 82 races worth $2.33 million at meets across seven states. The season opens March 26 at Aiken’s brand-new course and location in South Carolina, and ends at another new course, the redeveloped Fair Hill Races in Maryland on May 28.
Two meets feature purses topping $300,000 – the Virginia Gold Cup is biggest this spring – $390,000, with Nashville’s Iroquois second-richest at $360,000. Both the April 30 Maryland Hunt Cup and May 7 Virginia Gold Cup timber stakes are worth $100,000.
A complete condition book, weekly entries and results and a link to racing live stream video shows are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
