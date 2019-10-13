As of Sunday, Oct. 13, the Rankin’s Furniture website still featured an announcement that the location is closing. But not according to James Rankin Sr.
Citing high overhead and operating costs and the changing buying dynamics of the marketplace, Rankin had been poised to close his long-time operation. But just a little over a month after announcing that, he has had a change of heart.
Customers on Saturday who stopped into Rankin’s Furniture in the Waterloo Station Shopping Center were pleasantly surprised to learn that the store will not be closing after all.
“Thought you were closing,” said a customer to one of the sales associates. “No, he’s decided to keep it open,” came the response.
“I’ve decided to stay open,” said the longtime owner, who was – as usual -- anchoring the desk in the rear of the store. Also as usual – he was wearing his familiar burgundy shirt and black tie.
Rankin had planned on closing his store and instead setting up a kiosk at Rankin’s Hardware, where furniture could be sold through catalog sales.
But “the manufacturers didn’t want to do that,” said Rankin, “they wanted pieces to be displayed.” So Rankin decided to keep the store open. “Besides,” he laughed, “I’m not done yet.”
Rankin formerly owned the Waterloo Station Shopping Center where the store has been for the past 27 years. The shopping center’s current owners are Andrea and Amber Ferrero, who operate Café Torino there.
The store, which contains a large variety of “traditional furnishings,” has anchored Waterloo Plaza for nearly 30 years. Much of the merchandise remains at 25 percent off.
Rankin, who graciously greeted and welcomed customers as he strolled around the store Saturday, reaffirmed his position that he wants to be known for quality furniture. “I don’t sell cheaply made items,” he said, “either the customer will pay or they won’t pay but I won’t lower the quality of the merchandise.”
A stack of this year’s White House Ornaments are on display. “We sell them for the Lion’s Club,” said Rankin as he wrapped one for a customer.
At 88, he has no intention of slowing down nor does his sense of humor. He’s proud of his large family, his service to country, membership in the American Legion and a variety of other community associations. “We’ve been married 131 years,” chuckled Rankin, “65 and a half-year for each of us … and we have 17 great-grandchildren.”
Family-owned and operated for nearly 30 years, Rankin’s Furniture and Home Décor is at 360 Waterloo St. in the Waterloo Station Shopping Center. Visit them at www.rankinsfurnishings.com or phone 540-349-0617.
Reach Anita Sherman at asherman@fauquier.com
