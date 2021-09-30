Rainforest Trust at Vint Hill has global impact

Rainforest Trust, an environmental organization headquartered in Vint Hill, has pledged $500 million over the next ten years toward protecting the planet’s endangered species. The trust joined eight other organizations that pledged a total of $5 billion toward the cause.
The announcement was made by James Deutsch, CEO of Rainforest Trust, as the group of charitable organizations launched the Protecting Our Planet Challenge on Sept. 22, in New York. The funding will help ensure that 30% of the planet is protected in places most important for biodiversity. Among the other funders are the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Wyss Foundation, Arcadia and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation.
According to the trust’s web site, research shows that management and guardianship of at least 30% of the planet in the most important places for biodiversity could protect up to 80% of the planet’s plant and animal species.
The Rainforest Trust has been located in Fauquier County since its founding. James Lewis, vice-president for conservation, said in an interview that when the trust was being established in 1988, its founders considered locating in Washington, D.C., where many other non-government organizations have their offices. But they decided to locate in Fauquier, instead.
“The organization was formed by people who have a real passion for the environment, and they didn't want to live in D.C.; they want to live somewhere that had a beautiful environment, where you were closer to nature, and where you could connect with what you try and do on a daily basis,” Lewis said.
He said that of the trust’s staff of 30, about a third live in Fauquier County.
In its international work, the organization focuses on protecting places that are most important for saving species from extinction, but it also strives to protect areas that are important to climate stability and to support indigenous communities. The organization currently supports more than 100 projects, including ones in the Amazon, and in Africa, Indonesia, Central America, Madagascar, East Asia and Nepal.
The trust works by funding smaller organizations that work to protect sensitive areas, by supporting national parks and refuges, by buying land to create private protected areas and by working with indigenous communities to help them get or protect their land rights. It aims to give more than $50 million in grants by the end of the year, Lewis said.
“We’re really having a global impact,” said Lewis. “And I hope it’s an exciting organization for Fauquier to have based here, to take some ownership of, and enjoy having Rainforest Trust operating in our county.”
