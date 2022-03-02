A feral cat found just south of Midland has tested positive for rabies, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday, March 2. The cat was sent to a state lab on Monday, Feb. 28 and the test results were returned on Wednesday, March 2.
“The local health department has contacted all identified individuals who may have had contact with the feral cat and has assessed individual needs for rabies post-exposure shots,” according to a press release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. The cat was found near the intersection of Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road.
Rabies is a virus affecting the central nervous system of mammals — including humans — that is nearly always fatal if left untreated. An effective vaccine exists, however, and all pet dogs and cats must be vaccinated under state law. In Virginia, the most common carriers of rabies are bats, foxes, racoons and skunks. There were five confirmed cases of rabies in Fauquier County last year, in three foxes, one bat and one racoon.
Cases of rabies in humans are exceptionally rare in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and there is both a vaccine and an effective treatment, called postexposure prophylaxis, for humans. People who believe they may have been exposed to a rabid animal should contact a health care professional immediately. Bites from an infected animal are the most common form of exposure.
Fauquier County residents who think they may have seen a rabid animal should call the environmental health office (540-347-6363) or animal control (540-347-3300).
