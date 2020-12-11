Marylou Embrey and her business partner – her daughter, Alicia Ford – made the brave choice to open their children’s shop during a pandemic. The Purple Pumpkin, which sells clothing, accessories and toys for children from infants to teens, is at 92 Main St., Suite 101, in Warrenton.
“We were going to open in April, but postposed it until July … It’s been slow,” said Embrey, “fewer people are out shopping.”
But the Purple Pumpkin is one of two places that Gumdrop Square visitors can visit after chatting with Santa, which should expose the shop to new potential customers.
And the store is full of under-the-tree-worthy gifts and lots of stocking stuffers. Many of the shop’s offerings are unique, handmade accessories, brightly colored and carefully made.
Infant-sized bibs are one example of the homemade wares, as are warm hats and hair accessories – headbands and bows -- that cover the wall behind the Plexiglas-protected cash register.
A pile of kids’ journals with original artwork on the covers wait to inspire young writers. Handmade dolls have already sold out. Embrey has recently added a display of classic wooden toys and puzzles as well.
Embrey said that her slowly growing cadre of regular customers appreciates the quality of the clothing she sells and that the prices in her shop are lower than in children’s “boutiques.” The shop is geared toward younger boys and girls, but she does have some items for older kids – like a very cool denim jacket for a size 16 boy. A collection of earrings and other jewelry aims to capture the attention of tween and teen girls.
The shop has an online component as well. Customers can shop online at https://thepurplepumpkinva.square.site.
Embrey said that Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday were bustling and hoped that Warrenton’s “reverse” parade would attract folks to town. “I remember last year’s parade. I watched from inside. The crowds were three deep on the sidewalk. It was great.”
Ford and Embrey will be dressed as elves for Gumdrop Square visitors. “The kids will have more than a dozen choices of gifts to choose from. They’ll pick one out and we’ll give them a wrapped version to take home.”
For the holiday season, the Purple Pumpkin will have extended shopping hours. The store will be closed on Mondays (or call for an appointment), and will be open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, Embrey said she was waiting on one last holiday special item to arrive that was truly a sign of the times – Christmas face masks.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
