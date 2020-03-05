Starting Wednesday, March 11, your Fauquier Times newspaper will be delivered with your daily mail. For some folks, this means you’ll receive your paper a little earlier on Wednesday, for some, a little later.
The method of delivery is changing, but the paper remains your best source of local community news.
Using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the Fauquier Times is an innovative initiative that should reduce our delivery costs, while having minimal impact on our readers.
Our goal is to make sure all our subscribers receive their paper on Wednesday as usual, but as with any major change, we expect there will be some issues as we roll out the new delivery system. Delivery will still depend on people to make sure you receive your paper, and it may take a week or two to iron out any inconsistencies.
We will work to correct these as quickly as possible.
If you do experience any delay or do not receive your paper, please email frontdeskteam@fauquier.com. Include your name, address, and the problem you would like to see addressed.
We appreciate your support of the Fauquier Times and your patience as we roll out the new delivery system.
Catherine Nelson
Publisher
