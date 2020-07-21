The public will have an opportunity to offer comments regarding the Virginia State Police when a national accreditation team assesses the Department in August. The Virginia State Police is in the process of reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., according to a state police news release.
“Accreditation provides both the department and the public with quality assurance that the Virginia State Police is in step with today’s policing standards and practices,” Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent said in the news release. “We welcome the CALEA assessment team and the public’s input concerning this process and our abilities to fulfill our mission to best serve and protect the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
When the Virginia State Police achieved its initial accreditation from CALEA in 1986, the Department was only the second state law enforcement agency in the nation to receive this prestigious recognition. Since then, the Virginia State Police has successfully maintained an accredited status. The reaccreditation process takes place every four years.
The public is invited to share its comments with the CALEA site-based assessment team on Aug. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. through a public information session on the Virginia State Police official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VirginiaStatePolice.
If someone can’t participate in that session, but would still like to provide comments, they can call 1-866-468-4903 on Aug. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. Telephone comments during the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards, according to the news release.
Written comments can also be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or emailed to: calea@calea.org with a subject line of, “VSP Public Comment.”
