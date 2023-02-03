Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m.: All detours have been lifted on U.S. 15/29 and Route 28 near Remington after a crash Wednesday damaged a signal pole and forced the closure of the intersection.
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.: As of 5 p.m. Thursday, detours remain in place for traffic on U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) north and Route 28 near Remington after a vehicle crash Wednesday evening damaged a signal pole at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Route 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported in a press release.
Detours will be in effect until the signal pole is replaced. Motorists should be alert for congestion and expect significant delays through the evening commute on Thursday, according to the release. Temporary repairs to the signal structure should be completed Thursday evening.
The Remington Volunteer Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that units were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the intersection of James Madison Highway and Catlett Road for a traffic crash with a vehicle possibly on fire.
Remington firefighters found a single-vehicle crash just north of the intersection with the car fully involved. Crews extinguished the fire and evaluated the single occupant, who was free of the vehicle, the post said.
