The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a jury duty scam.
“If you a receive a call from someone saying they are from the sheriff’s office and you failed to report for jury duty it is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.
The caller may identify themselves as Lt. Daniels, the post said.
“The caller will attempt to extort money from you possibly in the form of gift cards-this is a scam,” the post said.
If you receive a call from someone identifying themselves as someone from the sheriff’s office, hang u and call the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.
