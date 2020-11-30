A Ruckersville man was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and child endangerment, after a traffic stop Friday, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Units stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 12200 block of James Madison Highway, near Freemans Ford Road, just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 27, according to reports from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Franklin Lindsay, they noticed an alcoholic beverage odor coming from the vehicle, according the to sheriff’s office report.
Deputies also located narcotics in the vehicle. The occupant in the vehicle was identified as Lindsay’s son.
Franklin Lindsay, 39, of Ruckersville, was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a revoked or suspended license, possession of marijuana, reckless driving by speed, child endangerment and refusal.
Since his arrest, he has been released on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s office reports.
