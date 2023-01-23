After a police chase and resulting car crash in Remington Friday night, the driver of the fleeing car, a juvenile, was charged with obstruction of justice, felony eluding, reckless driving by speed, possession of stolen goods (the vehicle), driving without a license, improperly secured tags and displaying fake tags, according to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
During the evening of Jan. 20, a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Marsh Road (U.S. 17) south of Bealeton. The vehicle pulled to the side of the road but allegedly sped away as the deputy approached, according to the spokesman.
The vehicle fled west on Savanah Branch Road, then north on Sumerduck Road, “driving recklessly at speeds over 80 mph,” the spokesman said. As the vehicle approached the town of Remington the driver allegedly lost control and crashed while attempting to drive fast across the railroad tracks, he said.
After the crash, the three occupants allegedly abandoned the disabled vehicle and fled on foot. Additional deputies and Virginia State Police arrived and K9s were employed to track the occupants. A helicopter from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area to help with the search.
The FCSO spokesman said that the temporary license plate on the vehicle was determined to be counterfeit and the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Tazewell County, Virginia. Nearby residents were informed via text alert about the police presence in the area.
With the assistance of the helicopter, an additional K9 unit, and the officers searching the area, all three occupants were captured by about 10:30 p.m.
In addition to the charges in Fauquier, the driver is also wanted out of Henrico County. One passenger was a juvenile female who was released to a family member. The other passenger, identified as Eric Jackson of Texas, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
