Nearly one year after he allegedly caused a high-speed traffic crash that killed two people, the Virginia State Police have charged now-former Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy Brock Smith with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection with the Feb. 25, 2022 incident.
Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther, whom a judge assigned as a special prosecutor in the case, has not pursued any other charges against Smith.
Walther did not respond to a request for comment. A state police representative said Wednesday that the charge against Smith “was at the direction of the commonwealth's attorney” and directed further questions to Walther.
According to a state police investigation referenced in charging documents, Smith, then 25, was driving a marked police cruiser north on U.S. 17 near Goldvein “at 100 mph” in a 55-mph zone when he collided with a vehicle occupied by Mary and Brian Dangerfield, who were attempting to cross the highway. Smith “was not responding to a call and had no emergency equipment activated at the time of the collision,” according to the criminal complaint, which is dated Dec. 13, 2022.
Smith was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Fauquier County General District Court April 6 for an adjudicatory hearing. Reckless driving is a class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
Brian Dangerfield died at the scene and Mary Dangerfield died later that day after being transported to a hospital. Both were 65 years old; they had been married for 43 years. The Dangerfields’ family later settled with an insurance company for $5 million, the maximum settlement amount possible without further litigation, according to a joint statement issued along with the settlement last June.
“This tragedy was unfortunate and avoidable,” the June 2022 statement said. It added that “the county and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirm retraining on policies for proper operation of vehicles has occurred with all sheriff’s office personnel. … [T]his and other policies that relate to the safety of law enforcement personnel and [the] general public have and will be ongoing in the future to help tragedies like this from ever being repeated.”
The sheriff’s office declined to add any further comment this week.
Court records did not list an attorney for Smith as of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.