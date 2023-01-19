photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-4_20220225.jpg

A sheriff's office cruiser was damaged after colliding with another vehicle Feb. 25, 2022 on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.

 Photo by Liam Bowman/Piedmont Journalism Foundation
photo_ft_news_FCSO Brock Smith_20211124.jpg

Seen in a photo upload to the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Nov. 24, 2021, then-Sheriff Bob Mosier poses with Brock Smith after promoting him to the rank of deputy first class.
photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-3_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned after colliding with a sheriff's office cruiser Feb. 25, 2022 on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.
photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-2_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned after colliding with a sheriff's office cruiser Feb. 25, 2022 on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.
photo_ft_news_Route 17 crash_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned in the median of U.S. 17 after a traffic crash on Feb. 25, 2022 north of Goldvein

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.