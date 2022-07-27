photo_ft_news_fire school graduation-27_20220527.jpg

Graduates of Recruit Class 22-16 pose for photographs at a May 27 graduation ceremony at Fauquier High School.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_fire school graduation-19_April Reed_20220527.jpg

Recruit Class 22-16 graduate April Reed shakes hands with Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Bob Mosier during a May 27 graduation ceremony at Fauquier High School.
photo_ft_news_fire recruit school at verdun-7_C. Funkhouser_20220523.jpg

Nickolas Loan, Tracy Schmidt, Courtney Funkhouser and Bradley Meske participate in a team-building activity May 23 at Verdun Adventure Bound with others in Recruit Class 22-16.
photo_ft_news_fire recruit school at verdun-4_20220523.jpg

Steven Cropp and Emily Glaze participate in a team-building activity May 23 at Verdun Adventure Bound with others in Recruit Class 22-16.

