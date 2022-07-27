MORE COVERAGE: Latest Fauquier Fire Academy class includes six women
- By Colleen LaMay/Fauquier Times Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The Fauquier Fire Academy recently graduated 22 new firefighter EMTs, including six women — the most ever in one class.
“I learned a lot very quickly,” especially about fire, said April Reed, one of the six women who graduated May 27. Reed had been a collegiate athletic trainer before joining the county’s fire department, so she already had experience that helped her with the medic training that is part of the six-month course.
Women can meet the physical challenges of training, Reed said. “I don’t know that there is anything that would stop a female from doing it except that females tend to be physically smaller. The biggest thing is not giving up, just having that tough mindset.”
Christina Shepherd, 24, has a tough mindset, too. After three years of college, she left a job that paid well but felt purposeless to become a firefighter-EMT. She had been a cross-country and track runner through high school and a semester of college and wanted a job that challenged her physically and mentally. She also wanted to serve her community. Her sister briefly thought about becoming a paramedic, and that is what planted the seed for Shepherd’s new career.
That’s not to say her new job is easy. The hardest part for Shepherd is the lack of sleep that can result from 24-hour shifts with calls in the middle of the night. The long shifts can be so busy that eating regular meals becomes difficult. She remembers a time she started twice to make pancakes for breakfast, only to be called to the scene of an emergency. “We finally had breakfast at 1 p.m. in the afternoon,” she said.
Shepherd gets 48 hours off after working 24 hours, and a lot of that time she spends sleeping and recovering from her work shift. “You do sacrifice sleep, food, being with your family. You sacrifice holidays.”
Fauquier County Fire and Rescue training includes classroom instruction on fire behavior and other topics, physical education including lifting ladders and dragging fire hoses, and providing basic life-support services to the sick or injured.
By far the largest percentage of emergency calls — 83% — are medical, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gillam said. That’s true in Fauquier County and nationwide, he said.
Firefighter training is a full-time job that encompasses 1,040 hours. Graduates are certified in:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.