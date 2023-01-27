A judge confirmed decades-long prison sentences Thursday for two of the four co-conspirators convicted in the murder of “Trip” Bopp last year near Remington. A jury convicted the Manassas-area residents, José Pereira and Darren Davis, of first-degree murder and other felonies after a two-week trial in September.
Circuit Judge James Plowman sentenced Davis, 38, to 82 years in prison, the sentence recommended by the jury at the trial. Pereira, 33, will spend 52 years in prison, also the recommended sentence. Plowman added a nine-year suspended prison sentence to each man’s sentence, the maximum allowed by law.
Two additional co-conspirators, Martin Martinez, 31, and Jury Guerra, 30, opted to plead guilty to the murder instead of facing a jury. They will be sentenced by Plowman Feb. 9 and face a maximum life sentence.
The Jan. 26 sentencing hearing, held in the same Leesburg courtroom where the trial took place, was necessary because of a quirk in Virginia law that allows juries to impose maximum sentences but requires a judge to decide whether to confirm that sentence or reduce the punishment.
Compared to the trial, which featured hours of daily testimony over two weeks, the Jan. 26 hearing was relatively brief. The only testimony from the witness stand came from Sue Bopp, the mother of the 24-year-old farmer who was gunned down during the botched burglary. “By taking our son’s life, the defendants have sentenced our family and Trip’s friends to a life sentence,” she tearfully told the court.
“I do not forgive them for taking our son’s life,” she added, “but I regret they were not given a strong moral compass to guide their decisions,” a reference to the defendants’ criminal histories that date to their early teenage years.
Bopp told Davis and Pereira that she hoped that while in prison Davis and Pereira would teach their children — both defendants have fathered multiple children — to “know that actions have consequences.”
Plans for appeal
As he did during the trial, Davis still categorically denies his involvement in Bopp’s murder. Before Plowman announced the sentence, Davis turned to the Bopp family in the courtroom gallery and told them that, while he was sorry for their loss, he had nothing to do with the murder. “I may be a lot of things,” he said, referencing his past criminal convictions, “but I’m not a killer.”
Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Davis’ phone was at the scene of the murder, but Davis maintained Jan. 26 that he was not present at the crime scene. “I’ve never been in Remington, Virginia a day in my life,” he told the Bopp family.
Martinez testified during the trial that Davis was present at the scene and fired the shots that killed Bopp. Pereira testified that Martinez pulled the trigger and Davis was not there.
Under the “concert of action” provision of Virginia law, however, anyone directly involved in an armed burglary that results in a homicide is guilty of first-degree murder, so positively identifying the triggerman is less important than determining that the defendants were involved in an armed burglary-turned-murder. The jury ruled that both Pereira and Davis met these criteria.
However, attorneys for both Pereira and Davis indicated that they may appeal their clients’ convictions based on technical challenges to the concert of action provision under which their clients were convicted.
Pereira’s attorney argued that the provision was applied incorrectly in his client’s case. Davis’ attorney added that the provision itself may be unconstitutional. Plowman disagreed with their arguments Jan. 26, but it will be up to an appeals court judge to confirm or overturn the decision if Davis and Pereira appeal.
