José Pereira leaves court after a Sept. 16, 2021 hearing at Fauquier County Circuit Court.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell
A photo of Trip Bopp, then 13, showing his prize Holstein, Mr. Sam, appeared on the Sept. 13, 2010 edition of Country Folks Farm Chronicle.
Twenty-four-year old Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, of Remington was fatally shot April 22, 2021. He was a dedicated dairy farmer. 
(From top left) Darren Nathaniel Davis; Jury Beatrice Guerra; Martin Anuar Martinez; and José Vidal Pereira
Charles Bopp and Sue Bopp, parents of Trip Bopp, present Mikayla Pompell with the first Trip Bopp Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in 4-H project work and service to the community.

