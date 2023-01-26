A grand jury convened Jan. 23 in Fauquier County Circuit Court and indicted 13 defendants on 25 charges.
Richard Adgerson, of Washington, D.C., was directly indicted on one felony count of grand larceny of a vehicle and one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. He was released from custody on bail. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Jonathan Rafael Aguilar, of Woodbridge, was directly indicted on one felony count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one felony count of possessing hydromorphone, one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and one misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license. A capias was issued for his arrest.
Amanda Marie Browning, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of abusing or neglecting a child and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested April 6, 2022 and is currently in custody. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Robert Wayne Browning, of Boston, Va., was indicted on one felony count of abusing or neglecting a child and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested April 7, 2022 and was released from custody on bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Charlotte Gail Bush, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested July 1, 2022 and was released from custody on bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 27.
Marshall Benson Dendy, of Richmond, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Jan. 6 and released from custody on bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Alyssa Janielle Dunlap, of Centreville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Nov. 1, 2022 and is currently in custody. A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Michael Jeffery Guerra Bueso, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. He was arrested Feb. 9, 2022 and is currently in custody. A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Wayne Lee Jernigan, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug, one felony count of forgery and one misdemeanor count of identity theft. He was arrested Oct. 26 and is currently in custody. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 27.
Trenton Lee Keller, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was directly indicted on one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Scott Allan Russell, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Nov. 3, 2022 and was released from custody on bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Kenneth Ray Wise, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to manufacture and one felony count of possessing a gun while also possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Oct. 15, 2022 and is currently in custody. A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Lauren Taylor Wright, of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I drug. She was arrested Oct. 27, 2022 and was released from custody on bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 2.
