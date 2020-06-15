Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the June 12 theft of a 2019 Texas Bragg 6’ X 12’ black trailer. Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said that a contractor was picking up trash from roadways. He had parked a trailer full of bagged trash on Winchester Road just off of Interstate 66. The trailer was taken while the contractor was collecting the trash.
On June 13, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Turnbull Road. Richard Grayson Yates, 41, of Jeffersonton, was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and transported to the Fauquier Emergency Department. At the hospital, Yates is accused of exposing himself to the female deputy and a phlebotomist. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fail to maintain control and indecent exposure.
Hartman said that a Marshall man was charged with assault and battery on June 13. Police allege that Steven A. Bremmerman, 38 is alleged to have put his hands around a person’s neck and thrown her to the ground. Hartman said that an investigation resulted in the charge.
Also on June 13, Hartman reported that dead cow and calf were reported in the field on Ada Road. Investigation revealed a “bone yard” where the cattle owner had placed many dead cows. According to the Code of Virginia, dead cows are required to be buried. Steven Hackett, 61, of Marshall was charged with improper disposal of a deceased animal, according to Hartman.
