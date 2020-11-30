Fauquier County sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 7700 block of Greenwich Road at 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to investigate a traffic crash.
According to sheriff’s office reports, Lauren Spicer, 28, of Warrenton crashed into five mailboxes and the rear of a parked car before fleeing the scene.
Deputies obtained warrants charging Spicer with reckless driving and hit and run and served the warrants at her residence.
