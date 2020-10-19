DEA is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, a DEA news release said.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement, the news release said.
“The initiative – now in its 10th year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea said in the news release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
In Warrenton, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, at 78 W. Lee St., will be a Take Back Day drop-off site Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
