Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for “damaged to property,” in Sumerduck which resulted in charges of reckless handling of a firearm, possession or marijuana with the intent to distribute and other charges.
Deputies were called to a residence on the 4400 block of Secret Lane in Sumerduck on Aug. 21 at 9:05 a.m., Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Steve Lewis said in a news release.
When they arrived, the victim told police that she located suspected bullet holes on both sides of her vehicle that was parked in her driveway, Lewis said in the news release.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the victim had a rental home next door, rented by two tenants. While deputies and the victim attempted to make contact with the residents of the rental home, she noticed a small hole in the siding of the rental home. Deputies made contact with a man at the residence and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence, the sheriff’s office news release said.
The man first gave deputies a false name, but was later identified as Tyler Long, the news release said.
Deputies told Long why they were at the rental property and he said that “he heard a loud noise earlier in the morning but did not go to investigate the sound,” Lewis said in thenews release. He also said he “was not sure about the small hole in the siding.”
Deputies later determined that a bullet fired from inside the residence passed through the walls of the residence and struck the victim’s vehicle parked in the driveway next door, according to the news release.
Long is not one of the tenants of the rental home, but “was staying at the residence due to personal reason,” the news release said. One of the tenants verified that they heard a loud noise inside the residence earlier that morning, the news release said.
Deputies later learned that Long had belongings at the residence and that among those belongings was a firearm, the news release said.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at the rental home property and several firearms, narcotics, electronic devices, U.S. currency and ammunition were seized, according to the news release. A search of the outside was conducted, and a single unknown-caliber round was located.
Long, 21, was charged with, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute second offense, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and destruction of property. Long was also served with a trespass notice.
At the time of his arrest, Long was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.