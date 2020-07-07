The Fauquier County sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary at a home on Airlie Road.
A family member returned home to a house on the 6600 block of Airlie Road on July 6 to find a black Toyota Tacoma in the driveway, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The Tacoma driver said that a male passenger was in the backyard looking at tress that needed to be cut down. When the family member walked inside the residence they thought they heard the front door close. Items from inside the residence were later located in the garage area and it is believed that the man entered the house and removed the items in an attempt to steal them, according to the sheriff’s office report.
The driver of the black Toyota Tacoma is described as a white woman with brownish hair and a raspy smokers voice. The Toyota had unknown Virginia tags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.