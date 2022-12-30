A Bealeton woman was killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash on Lees Mill Road (Route 651) late on Dec. 28, according to the Virginia State Police.
The driver, Anna Frye, 50, died at the scene of the crash. Seth Hewitt, 18, of Bealeton, was a passenger; he suffered "life-threatening injuries" and was airlifted to a Washington, D.C. hospital, a press release said. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near James Madison Highway (U.S. 15/17/29). Frye was westbound on Lees Mill Road in a 2009 Ford Focus when the vehicle "failed to maneuver a curve, ran off of the right side of the roadway, collided with a tree and caught fire," according to the state police.
The crash remained under investigation as of Dec. 30.
