A circuit judge overturned a district judge’s decision Thursday and ordered that Robert Jenkins Jr., accused of attempted first-degree murder and two other felonies, remain in custody without bond as his case proceeds through the courts. Jenkins is accused of firing at least seven gunshots into a North Wales Road residence Dec. 29 in a failed attempt to kill a family member.
Judge James Fisher said that Jenkins, a 50-year-old Rappahannock County resident, would be a threat to the community — and especially to the alleged victim — if he was released. Fisher’s ruling came after a brief bond hearing that for the first time shed light on a possible motive for Jenkins’ alleged actions.
Jenkins told investigators that the family member, allegedly the target of the shooting, had sexually assaulted him about four decades ago when Jenkins was a child, according to statements in court from Jenkins’ defense attorney Mark Williams and Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook. The family member has not been charged with a crime and there is no indication what, if any, investigation took place into the alleged sexual assault, which Jenkins claims took place in Rappahannock County.
Jenkins allegedly told investigators that he drove about 30 miles from his own residence to the family member’s home with two loaded guns, extra magazines and a knife. He made the trip after he “lost it” while filling out an appeal application for disability benefits, which “asked for details of his physical and mental shape,” according to charging docuements. Williams said Thursday that his client has post-traumatic stress disorder because of the alleged sexual assault.
Hook successfully argued that, whether or not Jenkins’ sexual assault claims have merit, releasing him from jail would put the alleged target of the shooting in danger. “[Jenkins] has motivation … to finish the job,” Hook argued, noting that Jenkins allegedly told police at the scene that “I can’t believe I missed.” Jenkins also allegedly told the alleged victim at the scene, “You should be dead.”
Jenkins was not present in court Thursday morning because he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 in Fauquier County General District Court on three felony charges: attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and shooting into an occupied building.
