Some called it divine intervention. Others saw it as justice. Others talked of karma. However they saw it, it was not a good sign for many attending an open house June 22 run by Dominion Energy to discuss its plans to build high-power transmission lines to Warrenton. The session at Kettle Run High School was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. At 4:28 p.m., as a severe rain and wind storm approached, the power went out. It did not come back on for an hour, throwing the whole event into ill-lit gloom.
“See what happens when you build transmission lines overhead?” one attendee yelled into the crowd. A Dominion representative responded that overhead transmission lines don’t come down in storms, but the remark captured the frustration, anger and cynicism in the room about the proposed power lines that would cross central Fauquier County – and in some cases private property – to power a proposed Amazon data center in northeast Warrenton.
Dominion’s media and communications manager Peggy Fox said the next day that the event was useful both for affected residents, who could talk to company experts, but also for Dominion, which uses these sessions to gather information to help it plan its routes. She said about 240 people attended.
“I think it was tremendously informative, on both sides. We got a lot of information from people; they got a lot of information from us. I think a lot of people had their questions answered,” she said. “Are they happy? Maybe? Maybe not. I don't know.”
Clearly, many people were not happy. One was Spencer Snakard, whose 10-acre farm just across the county line in Prince William County would be crossed by the 230kV lines from the nearby Wheeler substation. When the session opened, she stood on the sidewalk in front of the school entrance collecting email addresses from people who oppose the power lines. Kettle Run principal Meaghan Brill came out and told her that she had to move to the highway — because Dominion had leased the school, its sidewalks and even its parking lot. Snakard walked inside instead.
Fox said that the confrontation was unfortunate. She said if she had been there she would have let Snakard do whatever she wanted; she noted that she saw lots of people exchanging information at the event.
When Snakard went inside, she was met by another surprise. She said she had expected to see an auditorium full of people primed to question and debate Dominion. Instead, Dominion had set up a series of exhibits in the school cafeteria, staffed by 20 employees. That meant that visitors could go from exhibit to exhibit and talk to Dominion representatives, but there would be no group meeting where people could hear one another’s questions and views. “It’s divide-and-conquer,” Snakard said.
Residents lined up and pored over blown-up maps of alternative transmission line routes. One route would cross Snakard’s lot roughly 250 feet from her back door. Her neighbor’s 3-acre lot would be sliced nearly in half. She said she and her neighbors had several demands: The power lines should go underground, and they should not cut through people’s property. And, she asked, “Why does [Dominion] get to run the lines through our property and reduce our values, all for Amazon?”
Others were similarly miffed. “I expected a town hall meeting with a presentation from Dominion Energy,” said Greg Dodge, who lives on Foster’s Ford Road north of Warrenton. “And then a question- and-answer period,” that would further discussion. “They don't want people discussing it in a public forum, because people will get emotional and fight it. That's the reason,” he said.
Dominion’s Fox said she had heard that objection. But she said Dominion thought this format was a better way for citizens to refer to maps and get personal attention, and for Dominion to hear objections and particulars. “We are gathering information. That’s why we set it up that way,” she said.
But some said that if Dominion representatives were taking their objections seriously, they would not build the overhead lines at all. Several people said that even a view of the transmission lines from their homes would shrink their property values, and many opined that Amazon should pay to bury the lines. “The people who should bear the cost should not be us; it should be Amazon,” said John Kiecana, who lives near Meetze Road. “This project is not running my toaster and my microwave,” he said. (Dominion has taken the position that Amazon does not have to pay to run transmission lines to its property.)
Others were more cynical, suggesting that Dominion would never put the proposed 8-mile route from Prince William County to northeastern Warrenton underground when there was an alternative two-mile underground route from Meetze Road that would accomplish the same result. Fox said they needed to present options to the State Corporation Commission, which has the final say over the routing, but said that it would cost ten to 15 times more to put transmission lines underground than overhead.
With the power off because of the storm, the only light in the cafeteria came from a wall of windows, and by 5:30 p.m. when the lights came back on, at least two-thirds of the crowd had left. Fox said it was actually NOVEC power that went out, not Dominion’s, though her company had to deal with thousands of outages in Warrenton and elsewhere in Fauquier.
The meeting Wednesday was the first of two open houses hosted by Dominion last week; the second, at the county fairgrounds on Thursday, saw about 100 attendees. Other meetings with the public included a “stakeholders” meeting in April, a Zoom meeting with potentially affected HOA representatives on June 15 and another stakeholders meeting on June 21 – as well as separate meetings with property owners and developers, according to Stephen Precker, a Dominion communications consultant for transmission line development.
Dominion sent a Fauquier Times reporter a Zoom link to attend the June 15 HOA meeting. When the reporter told Fox that he planned to attend the June 21 stakeholders meeting, Fox initially told him she would see him there, but an hour before the meeting she called to say Dominion was rescinding its permission to attend. She and Precker said the invitees had earlier been told there would be no press there, so they could speak freely, “in candid conversation.”
Precker did not name the stakeholders at the meeting, but said were “representatives and leaders of this community, representing the community as a whole.” He said county management officials were invited, but not elected officials, except as observers.
At a board of supervisors work session on May 12, Precker told the supervisors that after the April stakeholders meeting Dominion also met with “property owners and developers in the area.” Following those meetings, he said, Dominion scratched a potential route for overhead power lines that skirted the western edge of Warrenton. “We did remove it as not viable due to planned development in the area, specifically, the Arrington development [on the southwestern edge of town] that Van Meter Homes is working on,” he said.
Julie Bolthouse, land use director for the Piedmont Environmental Council, was at the June 21 stakeholders meeting. She said she did not see any reason why the press could not attend — in fact, she would prefer that they did. “We’re not hiding anything. There is nothing that I wouldn’t want the public to know,” she said.
She said many attendees raised the same points: HOA representatives asked about impact on property values, about tree-cutting for the right-of-way, about septic systems that would have to be removed. “I think it was very clear that just about everyone who was representing a community didn't want the power lines,” she said. “And everybody kept saying repeatedly, ‘How does this benefit us? How does this data center approval benefit us?’”
She said people also asked why Dominion was moving forward with routing plans and community meetings when the data center had not yet even been approved. She said Dominion answered, as they have said before, that it was a “timing issue.” Precker has said that Dominion plans to file its application to run power lines to the data center on Sept. 29.
