Public hearings on use of carryover funds, multiuse industrial building this week

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will convene Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Warren Green Building in Warrenton for its monthly work sessions and regular meeting. The work session begins at 11 a.m. and the regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The board typically meets on Thursdays, but this month’s meeting was rescheduled because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Members of the public may address the board during the evening meeting during citizen’s time or during one of the eight public hearings scheduled for specific agenda items. The supervisors’ full agenda can be found at agenda.fauquiercounty.gov.
Carryover funds
A public hearing will be held Wednesday evening before supervisors decide how to allocate $3.4 million left over from the fiscal year 2021 budget. A work session will be held earlier in the day, during which more details will be shared about possible uses for the funds.
‘Marshall Business Center II’
A public hearing will also be held on a proposal to build a 130,000-square-foot industrial building on the Whiting Road corridor in the Marshall Service District.
Chantilly-based Pruitt Corporation built a 110,000 square foot building, called the Marshall Business Center, in 2019 on a lot at the edge of the 17/66 Business Park area of Whiting Road; it is currently used as a distribution center for two companies. Pruitt now wants to build an almost identical building, called the Marshall Business Center II, on an adjoining 12-acre lot.
Like the first building, the new building would be designed to accommodate a wide range of light industrial uses. Because portions of the vacant lot are currently zoned for commercial and other non-industrial uses, the lot must be rezoned for industrial use before the second structure can be built. Last month, planning commissioners unanimously recommended that supervisors approve the proposal.
Zoning approval process for religious venues
A public hearing will be held Wednesday evening on a proposed change to the zoning approval process for large religious venues in the county. This is the third public hearing on the issue — others were held in September and October.
The proposed amendment, which would affect “places of worship” larger than 10,000 square feet, is intended to bring the approval process for large religious facilities in line with the process for non-religious buildings of the same scale, supervisors have said.
Supervisors agreed at their Oct. 14 meeting to amend the proposed language to clarify the county’s preference that large facilities of any type be built within service districts. Initially, the proposed amendment included a provision that religious buildings exceeding 10,000 square feet should be built on at least 10 acres. The new language eliminates the minimum acreage requirement in service districts.
