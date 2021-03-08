Public hearings on Aspen Village, Vint Hill Lofts and Mintbrook zoning scheduled for Thursday

A public hearing on a revised application to build 48 rent-controlled apartments in Bealeton will be held Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m., one in an array of land-use matters before the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors this week. If approved, the apartments would be subsidized by a state program and rented to individuals and families whose incomes are 60% or less of the area’s median income.
In October, planning commissioners voted three to one to recommend denying the original application, citing concerns about the financial impact the apartments -- which would be added to the existing Aspen Village complex – would have on public services. Planning commissioners were also concerned about the lack of “open space” in the original plan.
In November, county supervisors agreed to give the developer -- North Forty Aspen Plus, represented by Chuck Floyd of Piedmont Land Consulting -- time to rework the application to address those concerns.
The developer has since revised the proposal, almost tripling its proffer to help pay for the expected impact on public safety services. The new application also includes more amenities for the future residents, like a private dog park and a community garden.
Additionally, the new application comes with a commitment to renovate the existing 30 Aspen Village duplexes along with the 108 apartments at the adjacent Aspen Club complex.
Also on Thursday’s agenda are public hearings on the final stage of the Vint Hill Lofts application and changes to the Mintbrook rezoning and special exception permits. The changes would allow, among other considerations, a drive-thru Starbucks as part of the sprawling mixed-use development in Bealeton.
The complete agenda for Thursday’s meeting can be found at agenda.fauquiercounty.gov.
Developer proffers $295,200 for Aspen Village expansion
The new apartments at Aspen Village are proposed for a 10-acre property between Station Drive and Willow Drive North. The land already contains 30 duplex residences; about two-thirds of the property (on the Station Drive side) is undeveloped.
Without rezoning, no additional residences can be built on the property; a zoning agreement reached with the county in 1999 as part of the Reynold’s Crossing application still applies to the Aspen property, along with surrounding parcels.
As part of the original rezoning application considered in October by planning commissioners, the developer seeking to build 48 new apartments at Aspen Village had offered $2,150 per new unit to help cover the county’s expenses providing fire, rescue, police and parks services to the new residents. The revised application includes $6,150 per unit, totaling $295,200 for the proposed project.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), whose district includes Bealeton, said Monday the revised proffers were “better” than before but that, in his view, the ongoing financial impacts to the county – especially to the public schools and law enforcement -- would still be far more than the amount offered by the developer, since subsidized housing brings in very little tax revenue for the county.
Butler said he is also concerned about the residents of the existing residences at Aspen Village and Aspen Club, which are also subsidized and rented to low-income people. The condition of the buildings and the amount of rent paid by those residents are concerning, he said.
“I have spoken with the applicant numerous times about maintenance issues and increasing rents,” Butler said. “The residents that have reached out to me can’t afford these affordable apartments with rents exceeding $1,200 to $1,300 per month. I’ll consider supporting this application once all the maintenance issues are taken care of and the folks living there are taken care of. Someone needs to look out for them.”
The revised application includes a requirement to renovate the existing Aspen Village and Aspen Club residences before occupancy permits for the new units are granted. The developer would spend between $4.5 million and $6 million on the renovations, according to the report prepared by the community development department.
Butler emphasized the need for housing that is truly affordable. “But when they are no longer affordable,” he mused, “what have we done to help?”
Additionally, after planning commissioners focused on what, in their view, was a lack of “open space” and amenities in the original application, the revised concept development plan now includes a private dog park for residents’ use, a community garden, picnic tables and grills on the property.
Vint Hill Lofts could gain final approval Thursday
Last month, planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approving a special exception permit for the Vint Hill Lofts project, which would see the former Vint Hill Farm Station barracks renovated into as many as 183 apartments. The permit is the final step in the approval process; both the planning commission and the board of supervisors have already approved changes to a zoning ordinance and a rezoning request.
If supervisors vote to approve the special exception permit Thursday, the first phase of construction, which would add 135 units, could begin this year and last about 18 months, according to Edwin Gaskin of Echelon Resources, the application’s sponsor.
The second phase will commence about one year after the first phase is completed, he said, and add an additional 48 units to the complex.
The main point of contention at last month’s planning commission meeting was how many parking spaces the developer should be required to provide for the 183 expected units. Barring a waiver granted by county supervisors, the county’s zoning ordinance requires 2.33 parking spaces per residential unit, which comes out to 427 parking spaces.
The developer, citing data from previous similar projects in historic buildings, had proposed 1.85 parking spaces per unit. But planning commissioners voted to recommend requiring two parking spaces per unit. Ultimately, supervisors have the final say.
Starbucks proposed for Mintbrook commercial center
The developers of the mixed-use Mintbrook development on 32 acres in Bealeton have asked for amendments to the 2012 project approval to clear the way for a Starbucks along U.S. 17.
Planning commissioners voted three to one to recommend approving the proposed changes to the 2012 agreement; other requested changes include more flexibility on building heights in the complex and a small change to the ceiling-height requirements for a by-right extended-stay hotel proposed for the same commercial center.
If a rezoning amendment is approved by supervisors, the coffee franchise could open by early 2022, according to the staff report.
The main issue is what types of drive-thrus are allowed in the Mintbrook commercial center. The 2012 agreement allowed for up to three drive-thrus in the center, only one of which could be for a fast-food restaurant. The proposal supervisors will consider Thursday would allow for up to three fast-food drive-thrus in the complex. (An Arby’s, including a drive-thru, is already planned for the commercial center.)
Additionally, the application proposes changing how the 0.7-acre lot could be configured. The zoning agreement approved in 2012 included allowing a one- to two-story building at the corner of U.S. 17 and Lafayette Avenue; the building could have been used by-right as a pharmacy, office or restaurant. A small “pocket park” was required next to the intersection.
At the February planning commission meeting, Mintbrook Developers LLC representative Russell Marks told commissioners that the vision for the future building had been for a pharmacy, but that there had been no interest in the space for that purpose.
Starbucks is now “highly interested” in the lot, where it would build a smaller, 2,225 square foot building with a drive thru. To be permitted to do this, supervisors would need to approve an amendment that eliminates the need for the “pocket park” at the intersection. A second building for a retail business, restaurant or office would be also be permitted on the lot under the revised terms.
Also a part of the application supervisors will consider Thursday is a provision relaxing the standards for the ceiling-height requirements for a planned 107-room, 4-story Hilton Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel at the corner of Wolcott Street and Hall Street. (Zoning for a hotel was included in the 2012 agreement.)
The amendment would reduce the ground-floor clearance requirement for the hotel by 1.5 feet. The “change will likely go unnoticed,” the staff report says.
