A public hearing has been set for the construction of a new natural gas pipeline and compressor station in Prince William and Fauquier counties. The project would add 9.5 miles of new gas pipeline in the area to transport gas from the newly expanded Transco pipeline to a natural gas power plant outside Richmond.
A public hearing has been advertised by the State Corporation Commission for Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. in Richmond, and a public comment period is now open on the SCC website. The deadline for public comment is April 28.
Virginia Natural Gas is seeking state approval for its Header Improvement Project, which will deliver natural gas to a new privately financed gas plant known as “C4GT” planned for Charles City County. The project will expand the company’s existing pipeline system from Mechanicsville to Prince William County.
The pipeline will run parallel to an existing pipeline in Fauquier County before extending into Prince William County where it will connect with the Transco pipeline near the border of Prince William and Fauquier.
Two 25-acre sites are being considered for the construction of a new natural gas compressor station to accompany the new pipeline. Both sites are in Nokesville in Prince William County. Compressor stations are located along pipeline networks to help maintain the pressure and flow of gas along the pipeline.
According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, a non-profit international environmental advocacy group, compressor stations are known to emit air pollutants that are harmful to human health, including toxic air pollutants.
The Header Improvement Project is one of two natural gas projects slated for construction in the area.
The other is the 7.7-mile Transco pipeline expansion, which will run parallel to its existing mainline in Prince William and Fauquier. The pipeline began construction in early February and will likely be in service by November 2020, according to company officials.
Once complete, the Header Improvement Project is slated to connect with the newly expanded Transco pipeline.
Piedmont Environmental Council’s Fauquier Land Use Representative Julie Bolthouse said very little information has been made available about either project. The organization co-hosted an informational meeting about the new pipeline projects Wednesday night at its Warrenton field office.
“We’ve been shocked by the lack of information about these projects in the community. And the limited opportunity for people to provide any type of input,” Bolthouse said. “It’s our understanding that the only input that’s been allowed has been in Richmond.”
Jolene Mafnas, an organizer for non-profit environmental organization Food and Water Action, said the recent natural gas projects in the area are a result of a glut of fracked natural gas produced in the Marcellus Shale Formation in Pennsylvania that has led to a nosedive in natural gas prices.
“As a result of the price drop, it has created reasons for market demand. So, more gas plants,” Mafnas said.
Charlotte Flohr, a retired Fauquier teacher who lives in Calverton, said she attended the meeting to learn more about the new natural gas projects in the area. Flohr said her 227-acre farm is located near the site of the new Transco pipeline expansion.
“It bothers me,” Flohr said. “I’m concerned it could impact the farm.”
Public comment for the Transco pipeline expansion in Prince William and Fauquier counties did not receive much attention when the pipeline company began the application process in 2018. According to a federal environmental assessment of the project, a public hearing was held in Nokesville in 2018, and fewer than 10 people attended.
The Virginia Natural Gas Header Improvement Project filed an application for the project in Dec. 2019. No public hearings are currently scheduled for the project in Fauquier or Prince William counties.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
