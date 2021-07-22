Public hearing on solar project draws some supportive comments

Neighbors of a 19-acre solar farm proposed for Meetze Road, south of Warrenton, staked out their positions before the Fauquier County Planning Commission on Thursday, July 15. Their voices included some new support for the project. The hearing stood in contrast to a community meeting on the subject on July 7 at which only those opposed to the solar farm spoke out.
One advocate who had not spoken publicly before was Cynthia Wang, daughter of Deju Wang, the owner of a 48-acre farm at 8515 Meetze Road, who wants to lease part of his property to Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. a San Diego company. Cynthia Wang said – contrary to claims that the solar project would reduce farming in the county – that income from the project would allow her family to increase their organic vegetable production 10-fold and to hire at least 10 new workers.
“Having the solar panel farm is going to provide us with an opportunity to actually better use a lot of the land that we currently have for organic farming,” she said. She said that right now, some of their land is not being used because they don’t have the resources to farm it. The income the family will receive from Borrego, she said, “ … is going to allow us to use that land; it's going to allow us to produce more crops; it's going to allow us to better support our community.”
The hearing was the first step toward approval for the project, a 3 MW array of solar panels built by Borrego. The planning commission will decide at its Aug. 19 meeting whether the project comports with the county’s comprehensive plan, which places an emphasis on preserving Fauquier’s agricultural land and economy. (Borrego had said the project would require 17 acres but the county planning staff pegged it at 19.5 acres.)
Borrego officials said repeatedly at the hearing that they intended to comply with the county’s comprehensive plan. Project developer Jessie Robinson said it was also a good solution for Wang, who had bought a farm that was larger than he anticipated and “a lot for him to manage.” She said, as she has in the past, that the solar farm would create new jobs and tax revenue for the county, and that Borrego was prepared to make an additional voluntary payment to a project of the county’s choosing.
Support for the project also came from Pam James, a neighbor at 8489 Meetze Road. She said she feared that if landowners were not allowed to have solar projects on their properties, some of them would turn to housing or commercial development instead. “I’ve seen a lot of farms disappear,” she said. “And I feel if we don't give the landowner an opportunity for income from this solar panel, we're going to be looking at home development.”
She said she had seen the owner Wang working hard in his garden even in the heat of recent weeks. She said she did not share the concerns of other neighbors about the visibility of the solar panels, but, most important, “I feel as a landowner, people should be allowed -- as long as it doesn't impact property values -- to use their land as they see fit.”
But four other neighbors said they were opposed to the project. Some raised concerns about the unsightliness of the panels, even if Borrego planted trees and shrubs as buffers. “What they are not telling you is we are up on a hill and the solar panels they are putting in are down in a bowl and we are all sitting there looking down on it,” said Jake Andrea, who lives at 8569 Meetze Road.
“I do believe in solar panels but I do believe there is a place for them,” he added.
Andrea also objected to the fact that the solar farm would be surrounded by a chain-link fence topped by barbed wire, a look that neighbor Steven Smith had compared to a “minimum security correctional facility.”
Smith, who lives next door to the Wangs, argued at Thursday’s hearing that the solar project “directly collides with our comprehensive plan,” would only provide an additional $1,000 per year in tax revenue for the county, and while it might add two solar-related jobs it might also reduce agriculture jobs at the same time.
Smith had suggested in the past that the solar array be placed near the county landfill.
Louis Ray, another neighbor, suggested Thursday night that it be located in an industrial area near the airport. “I am for the solar panel systems, so I'm not against that as an issue. My issue is where it's being located,” he said.
