The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 10, to get public input on the proposed safety and traffic management improvements along Broadview Avenue and the intersection with Waterloo and Frost streets.
The hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. in the cafeteria of Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo St., Warrenton.
The planned improvements include a raised median, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, new sidewalks and turning lanes along the corridor. The project will address traffic congestion and improve safety along Broadview, according to VDOT.
The project takes in a nearly three-quarters of a mile stretch of Broadview – from the intersection at Va. 211 to just south of U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway).
VDOT has been working on the project design with the town of Warrenton, residents and businesses to achieve the goal of safety while also maintaining access to businesses lining the corridor and residences on side streets.
The project carries an estimated cost of $8 million. The state awarded $5.4 million through the Smart Scale transportation program, the town is contributing $1 million and there is $1.6 million remaining from a previous allocation.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.