When Riverside Preserve, Fauquier County’s first and only public access site to the Rappahannock River, opened last year, Jessica Loch and her family “got [their] passes immediately,” she said, and she began exploring the river and wading in the water with her young daughter.
“It’s a wonderful outlet to have,” Loch said, visiting the water one Sunday recently. “It’s so nice and open,” she said, that the family doesn’t have to worry about catching the novel coronavirus there these days.
When it first opened, Riverside Preserve required patrons to purchase a weekday pass, but since the pandemic, it has been open and free to the public seven days a week.
Jessica Black, who also visited the Riverside Preserve near Waterloo that day, said it is one of the few swimming spots in the county that isn’t closed and is “more relaxed” than others she has visited.
New plans
In July, environmental groups, Fauquier County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Department of Wildlife signed and presented a memorandum of understanding to the Board of Supervisors in hopes of expediting the development of a second public access site in Remington, known as the Rector Tract, said Parks and Recreation Director Gary Rzepecki.
The department is also planning to upgrade the existing Riverside Preserve with a canoe and kayak launch.
“You can get a kayak or canoe down there but it’s not very easy,” Rzepecki said. “It’s kind of just a walk down a hillside, and it’s very narrow.”
According to Maggi Blomstrom, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Rappahannock-Rapidan conservation initiative coordinator, other access points upstream and downstream from Kelly’s Ford are also under consideration.
Blomstrom said that Parks and Recreation and river advocacy groups are working to raise money and solicit technological expertise to improve access while protecting the land and ensuring the process is minimally disruptive to the landscape.
In July, Friends of the Rappahannock was awarded a $45,000 PATH Foundation grant to develop a strategic plan for the Upper Rappahannock, including launching a website, map, river health indices, river safety materials and paddle tours, Blomstrom said.
The effort to increase public access includes many partners. The Remington Community Partnership, a not-for-profit group, provided historical data on the Rector Tract, Blomstrom said. Others, including the John Marshall Soil Conservation District, supplied canoe and kayak launch designs.
With restrictions on other activities imposed during the pandemic, the years-long effort by a coalition of environmental organizations and government agencies to increase public access to Fauquier’s section of the river section has grown more urgent,
"We've all been able to get together to really accelerate these projects,” said Blomstrom.
But there are barriers. The banks of the Fauquier portion of the river, the center of so much attention from environmentalists, history buffs and county government officials, are largely in the hands of property owners, making public access difficult.
Also, said Blomstrom, “Fauquier County goes about [developing] in a very sensitive way to respect nature and to respect all the historic resources. It is kept primitive in its natural state.”
Many Fauquier residents would like more river access. “It’s really hard for people who don’t own property,” said Loch’s husband Ian. “… [now] they can access and enjoy it.”
Purchasing private land and acquiring conservation easements from landowners are the most common ways to obtain property for public access.
The historic river
Public access is more common in other Virginia counties. The town of Fredericksburg, 38 miles south of Warrenton, for example, is built on the banks of the Rappahannock, and offers access at City Dock and privately held Virginia Outdoor Center.
On a recent Sunday, Fredericksburg resident Jesse Hooper came to enjoy the river with his wife and sister-in-law. He said he visits it 10 to 15 times each summer but would like to come even more. During the pandemic, however, he said he has avoided the popular City Dock because it has become too crowded. New access points would be a “huge improvement,” said Hooper.
At 195 miles long, the Rappahannock is the longest free-flowing river on the East Coast. But improving the river’s water quality has been a long struggle. The Rappahannock has relatively high levels of bacteria and pollution from nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, fertilizer and waste from cattle, according to the Friends of the Rappahannock website. But swimming and boating are not considered a health risk, according to the group’s Upper Rappahannock Report Card; neither is eating fish caught in the water.
The Upper Rappahannock, where Fauquier’s section is located, received an overall water quality grade of C+.
Environmental groups have undertaken a variety of projects to improve the river’s health. As part of its Headwater Stream Initiative, FOR planted 300 trees and installed vegetation buffers along the banks to prevent some toxic runoff from getting into the river.
According to FOR’s Upper Rappahannock river steward October Greenfield, tubing is perfect for families with children at Riverside Preserve which has a calm current and is just under a mile long. “I’m a big birder and nature photographer, so that’s what I like to do,” said Greenfield.
Robert Harlow, a life-long Fauquier resident, used to fish in the Rappahannock as a child and now comes to the preserve with his children, his wife Kandi and their dog, Ellie Mae. During the pandemic, though, they have avoided groups along the path.
Harlow frets about the increase in visitors leaving litter. “If people would just respect something like this, this'll stay open for a long time,” Harlow said. “I love it."
Anna Hovey is a summer intern from the University of Maryland’s journalism school. Her internship was made possible by the Piedmont Journalism Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.