The man known to one and all as “Dr. Robby” passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Robert Iadeluca closed his clinical psychology practice in Warrenton after 25 years on Sept. 30, 2016 – just after his 96th birthday.
Through the years, he was active in the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and a frequent contributor to local publications. He offered lessons learned during his long life and wrote about the challenges of living with substance abuse, a particular interest of his.
Local businessman Tony Tedeschi said that Iadeluca was ahead of his time on this issue. “I remember years ago he would write and give talks on the dangers of pharmaceuticals. He would talk about the addictive power of legal drugs. He thought it was a big problem. I guess the rest of us are finally catching up with him.”
Tedeschi added, “All of his pieces were timeless because they dealt with fundamental issues. They were valid 50 years ago and they are still valid today.”
Joe Martin, president of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, said, “Dr. Robby, as we affectionately called him, was not just an excellent clinical psychologist or a very passionate chamber member. He was a great friend and will be sorely missed. He was compassionate and would take the time to listen to what you had to say. On our last visit to go see him he could not wait to get an update on what was happening at the chamber. He loved our chamber members and our community.
“He also loved to share stories of his almost 99 years on this earth. He was a passionate member of our Tuesday and Thursday leadshare groups. He was always the first to arrive for an 8 a.m. meeting and made sure that the meeting started on time.
“His concern for our community was very apparent as he worked a full schedule until he was 96 years old. He was very concerned -- as we all are - about the opioid epidemic in our society. He would sit in my office for hours brainstorming on the different ways we could get the word out to our business community about this very serious epidemic.”
Martin remembered that Iadeluca was named the Fauquier Chamber Business Person of the Year and he was honored with the chamber’s annual Veteran Community Service Award in 2017 at the Chamber Valor Awards.
Iadeluca had two sons, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren when he was interviewed in 2016. His wife, Fernande-Bijou, as she was called – died years ago.
Iadeluca grew up in Islip on Long Island in the 1920s. He was an only child and his mother died when he was 9 years old. His father was a disabled veteran from World War I.
The future psychologist's first job was as a delivery boy for a luncheonette.
He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served as an infantry sergeant in Europe during World War II. Through the G.I. Bill he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Hofstra University in New York.
He said, “My plan was to get a master's but then I met somebody, fell in love, got married and never got around to getting a master's” until later. The marriage led to children and he didn't return to school until they were grown. In the meantime, he worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America for 13 years.
After returning to school, he got a master's degree at age 52 and a doctorate at 59 from Syracuse University.
After college, Iadeluca worked for the federal government as a research psychologist in the Washington, D.C. area. “By that time, I was 60 years old. I entered around the time others were retiring,” he said.
He retired from federal service at age 70 and opened his medical practice.
Iadeluca liked to read, typically non-fiction, and he kept up with current events. He enjoyed asking provocative questions on Facebook and welcomed both in-person and online interaction.
He used to walk, often taking laps around Fauquier Hospital, which was near his office – “being my age I can't get around as much as I used to. My body doesn't do what it used to do. But if I have to have it one way or another – my body or my brain – I'd rather keep it the way it is,” he said in 2016.
Details about services were not available at press time. Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton is handling funeral arrangements.
