The following is a public service announcement from the Town of Warrenton:
Notice is hereby given that the Town Council of the Town of Warrenton will hold a Work Session on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Warrenton Town Hall Council Chambers (First Floor) located at 21 Main Street, Warrenton, Virginia.
The purpose of this Work Session is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Please feel free to contact the Town Clerk should you have any questions/concerns at 540-347-1101.
A copy of the proposed budget and rates as well as a copy of the Capital Improvement Program is available on the Town’s website for review: https://www.warrentonva.gov/177/Budget
The Town of Warrenton does not discriminate on the basis of disability status in admission or access to its programs and activities. Town Hall meeting facilities are fully accessible. Any special accommodations can be made upon request 48 hours before the meeting.
