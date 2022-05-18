County supervisors held a tense work session with representatives of Dominion Energy last week as the power company continues to explore routing options for new transmission lines to service a proposed Amazon Web Services data center in Warrenton. One option would route the 230 kV transmission lines underground from an existing substation on Meetze Road to a new substation on Blackwell Road. But another option would route the new lines overhead from a substation east of Vint Hill to the Blackwell Road site — a possibility that has sparked consternation among supervisors.
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who represents the New Baltimore area, grilled Dominion representatives May 12 on the possibility that overhead transmission lines could be built through the suburban areas around Vint Hill and New Baltimore without sufficient input from the people who live there. “Can you imagine what someone who lives in this area who is watching this discussion is feeling right now?” Trumbo told Dominion’s Steven Precker during a particularly tense moment. “They are feeling that we’re just going to get this stuff run over us.”
Trumbo pointed out that, while there are underground options on the table if the company moves forward with the Meetze Road-Blackwell Road connection, there are no underground options being considered for the alternative route, from Prince William County through New Baltimore. And, he claimed, residents of the New Baltimore area haven’t had a sufficient chance to air their concerns about that route.
Precker tried to reassure skeptical supervisors that the company plans more outreach to residents who could be affected by the potential routes — and to residents and homeowners’ associations in New Baltimore in particular — claiming it was “certainly not the intention” of the company to exclude residents of any particular area from the process.
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) went a step further. He told Precker that if Dominion moves forward with overhead lines that are disruptive to neighborhoods or to natural resources, it could jeopardize the approval of data centers in the future — data centers that are major customers of the power company. “If there’s one thing that makes this county unique, it’s citizens care about open space, viewsheds, things of that nature,” Gerhardt said. “If you don’t do this right, you probably won’t see the zoning [for future data center applications] getting done … and your growth is dead.”
The data center in question is one that Amazon Web Services announced last year that it intends to build on Blackwell Road in Warrenton on a 42-acre property adjacent to Country Chevrolet. (Dominion representatives have been careful to avoid mentioning Amazon by name, citing the confidentiality of its customers, but the site of the proposed Dominion substation to service a “data center” is on the same parcel purchased by Amazon last year.) Amazon has yet to file a special permit application and the Warrenton Town Council could deny that application when it is filed. County supervisors have no say over zoning decisions within town limits.
Precker said last week that any new data center requires a new substation and transmission line. Dominion representatives have emphasized that the final route of the transmission lines to service the new substation will ultimately be determined by the State Corporation Commission, although supervisors asserted last week that Dominion has significant influence over the SCC’s ultimate decision. Precker confirmed that the new transmission lines would not be necessary if the Warrenton Town Council does not approve the proposed data center on Blackwell Road.
Center District Supervisor Chris Granger tied the discussion to an ongoing Dominion project to bring distribution lines — these are much smaller than transmission lines — from the substation on Meetze Road to the Warrenton Training Center, a classified U.S. government facility on View Tree Mountain that contains several data centers.
Dominion has asked supervisors, for instance, for a 15-foot-wide underground right-of-way through county-owned parkland in the Woods of Warrenton subdivision to facilitate those distribution lines. Granger asked Precker about whether that right-of-way could also facilitate the transmission line needed to service the planned Blackwell substation. Precker said that the path needed for an underground transmission line would need to be of “much greater width,” making it impossible to run a transmission line underground along the same route without encroaching significantly on private property.
“The power constraints on Warrenton … are caused by the feds,” Granger said, “and our economic development is extremely limited” because of demand from the government data centers on View Tree Mountain. Granger urged Dominion to use that as leverage with the SCC to secure a route for the new transmission line that has the least impact on residents and natural resources.
After conducting outreach to residents, Dominion plans to apply to the SCC this fall, according to company presentations. Construction on the new transmission lines could begin in 2024 and be completed by 2025.
