At the end of a 2 ½ hour hearing on Thursday, attorneys for the four defendants accused of murdering 24-year-old “Trip” Bopp in Remington on April 22 had no argument as to why the case against their clients shouldn’t move forward.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Owens called four law enforcement officers to the stand to lay out her case, which included text messages, videos, cell phone location data and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by one of the defendants at the time he allegedly took part in Bopp’s murder.
After Owens rested her case — and the defense attorneys declined to offer any counterargument — Fauquier County General District Court Judge Jessica Foster ruled without hesitation that a grand jury should hear the case when it convenes Sept. 27. If the grand jury indicts the four defendants, their cases will be adjudicated in circuit court.
Bopp, the son of a recently retired Fauquier sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed in his driveway after returning to his home and interrupting a burglary, according to investigators. He had no prior connection to the defendants.
The suspects had intended to burglarize another residence nearby but had the wrong address, investigators testified Thursday, confirming previous public statements from the Fauquier County Sherriff’s Office.
Martin Martinez, 30, of Manassas; Jury Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge; Darren Davis, 36 of Manassas and José Pereira, 31, of Manassas are each charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Bopp’s homicide. None of the four have been released from custody since their arrest in April, and they each face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
About a half-dozen members of Bopp’s family looked on from the courtroom gallery Thursday. Each of the defendants was present as well, all handcuffed and dressed in jail jumpsuits, accompanied by their respective attorneys.
The wrong address
Guerra sent a video to Martinez the night before the alleged murder, Detective Dawn Arrington of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office testified Thursday. The video was played in court. A distinct tattoo on Guerra’s hand is visible in the video as she points out an address on a satellite map image on her computer and describes to Martinez how he should enter and leave the property when robbing it the next day.
Guerra, though, had the wrong address and the wrong house, Arrington testified. The residence she allegedly intended to burglarize belonged to an acquaintance of her brother, a trailer located on the sprawling farm on Freemans Ford Road where Bopp lived in a small single-family home. (There were multiple residences, both single-family homes and trailers, located on the property, according to separate testimony from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene of the homicide.)
Guerra sent Martinez a photo of a safe inside the acquaintance’s residence, said Arrington. The photo, the detective continued, showed that the safe contained money, guns and ammunition. Guerra and Martinez discussed how best to crack the safe open and how they should surveil the property beforehand to look for security cameras, according to Arrington’s testimony.
Guerra’s brother would be fishing with the occupant of the residence on the afternoon of April 22, she told Martinez, giving them a time window to burglarize the home and steal the contents of the safe. (Neither Guerra’s brother nor her brother’s acquaintance is charged with a crime.)
“There’s a lot of conversation in here about how [the burglary] might happen,” said Arrington of the text messages between Guerra and Martinez in the days leading up to April 22. At one point in the conversation, the possibility that the occupant of the burglary’s target residence might unexpectedly be at home came up.
“Kidnap him after. F--- it,” Guerra allegedly said of that possibility. “He said he gonna help me make money,” Guerra wrote to Martinez at another point about the burglary’s intended target, according to Arrington. “Lol. If he don’t let me rob him first.”
Arrington testified that a trail camera positioned next to the driveway — Bopp and the intended burglary target shared a long driveway — captured an image of a Hyundai sedan, registered to Martinez’s mother, arriving about 2:10 p.m. on April 22. Martinez apparently didn’t see the camera; he texted Guerra that he hadn’t found any security cameras on the property.
Martinez allegedly returned to the property about 5 p.m., in a Saturn SUV registered to Pereira’s mother, with Pereira and Davis. (Guerra is not alleged to have visited the property on the day of the homicide.)
Pereira was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor while he was awaiting trial on several drug charges in Prince William County. The GPS data puts him in the Freemans Ford Road area at the time, according to testimony Thursday from Special Agent Luis DeJesus, an expert on location tracking from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Davis was also with them, according to testimony from DeJesus. Based on cell tower data, Davis’ cell phone and Pereira’s GPS followed the exact same travel patterns in the hour before and after the alleged murder. Davis had earlier sent an audio message to Martinez. “Don’t forget the addy bro-bro,” the message said, according to Arrington, who added that “addy” was a slang term for “address.”
They apparently broke the handle of Bopp’s front door, entered the residence and “ransacked” the home, according to FCSO Det. Shane Jacobs, who processed the scene. Furniture was flipped over. Drawers were open. “Stuff was just everywhere,” he said.
The trail camera recorded a photograph of Bopp’s truck arriving at the property at 5:18 p.m., Arrington testified. At 5:19 p.m., the same camera captured an image of the Saturn SUV leaving the property.
Witnesses Thursday did not present evidence suggesting which of the defendants pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Bopp, or where the gun may have come from. Nor did they testify to any physical evidence – like fingerprints or DNA – linking any of the defendants to the scene or to specific actions taken at the scene.
Jacobs did testify to one of the key pieces of evidence for the prosecution, however: a cell phone found inside Bopp’s residence. Investigators later discovered that it belonged to Martinez, Jacobs said. It was left behind as the suspects allegedly hurried to leave the crime scene.
On the phone, investigators found an image of a photo identification card belonging to Martinez. There was an image of a tax form with Martinez’ personal information. Text messages found on the phone linked Martinez to the other defendants, according to testimony from Jacobs and other witnesses Thursday.
Also on Martinez’ phone was a short video that he allegedly took of himself, with Bopp’s residence clearly visible. “It was nothing,” Martinez says in the video, which was played in court Thursday. It is unclear whether the video was taken before or after Bopp’s death.
Testimony Thursday suggested that the suspects may have realized that the phone had been left behind. Davis twice called Martinez’ phone in the minutes after the Saturn SUV left the property, Arrington testified.
DeJesus testified that location tracking data from Davis’ phone and Pereira’s ankle monitor shows that they turned back toward the crime scene in the minutes after they had driven away. The trail camera, Arrington testified, captured an image of the Saturn returning to Bopp’s residence at 5:25 p.m. The location tracking data shows that they then left and took a circuitous route back to the Manassas area, arriving there about 6 p.m.
In the hours after arriving back in Manassas, Davis changed his phone number, Arrington testified. “New number,” Davis said in a text message to Pereira that evening. “How do you wipe your iPhone again?”
Defense attorneys question validity of digital evidence
The defense attorneys each had chances to cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses during the hearing, but they did not call any witnesses of their own. Instead, they primarily sought to cast doubt on the digital evidence presented by the prosecution and their clients’ alleged ties to the cell phones and internet accounts linking them to the crime.
Arrington testified, for instance, that Martinez’ phone contained multiple text message threads in which he introduces himself as “Buck.” Martinez’ attorney, Lisa Caruso, asked: “You don’t know it was [someone else] using that phone and saying it was ‘Buck?’” Arrington pointed out that photos and videos of Martinez found on the phone show that there are multiple instances of Martinez using the phone, including the video depicting him in Bopp’s driveway.
Guerra’s attorney, Robert Jenkins, took a similar tack when cross-examining Arrington, claiming that someone else could have been texting with Martinez about planning a robbery using Guerra’s phone.
Arrington pointed out that multiple selfies apparently taken by Guerra were found on the phone; that the phone was seized from Guerra when she was arrested; that the hand tattoo in the April 21 video sent to Martinez about the burglary plan matched the tattoo on her hand; and that Guerra had identified herself using her full name in other text messages found on the phone.
Jenkins made a similar argument about Guerra’s alleged Instagram account, which Arrington testified contains communications between her and Davis following the homicide. Arrington said that the account was found on the phone seized from Guerra and that it contained multiple selfies depicting Guerra.
During his cross examination of Arrington, Pereira’s attorney John Irving called into question whether the data extracted from his client’s cell phone was accurate at all; he implied that the data, obtained by the Department of Homeland Security using a hacking software, might be unreliable since the sheriff’s office did not conduct the extraction itself and could not testify directly to its validity.
Irving also pressed DeJesus about the accuracy of the GPS data associated with Pereira’s court-ordered ankle monitor.
And, he pressed Arrington about whether it was possible to identify the occupants of the vehicles going to and from Bopp’s driveway using the trail camera images; Arrington said it was not.
Mark Williams, representing Davis, pressed Jacobs about the lack of fingerprints or DNA evidence tying his client to the inside of Bopp’s residence or in the Saturn SUV. Jacobs said the FBI processed the SUV and that fingerprints from the scene had been processed by Fauquier detectives but that he not heard back from the lab regarding the evidence.
None of the attorneys, however, chose to present any arguments as to why the charges against their client should not be certified to a grand jury.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
