The Warrenton Town Council is considering major increases to water and sewer maintenance investment, part of a proposed budget that would have overall town government spending increase from $26.5 million to $32.4 million this year when capital expenditures are included. It would mark the first significant increase in the town budget since most major spending items were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic.
For non-infrastructure expenditures, the proposed budget would keep the 5-cent tax rate on real estate, lower than most comparable Virginia towns. The meals tax — the town’s greatest single source of revenue — would increase from 4% to 6%, putting it in line with the county’s proposed 6% meals tax. The increase to the meals tax alone would yield an additional $1.5 million for the town annually, and overall revenue for the general fund would increase from $16.3 million to $18.2 million. (Because of increased real estate values, real estate tax revenue would increase by $220,000, for instance.)
More than one third of the increase to overall spending in the proposed budget would go toward capital and operating expenses related to the town’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, including a $1.4 million increase to address major maintenance needs. “Over the past few years, the town began proactively quantifying the ongoing impact of repairs and replacements necessary to maintain services provided to citizens,” said an April 1 memo to council from Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
Capital for the infrastructure expenses would be funded in part by increases to water and sewer fees for residents and businesses averaging 7.3% over five years. (Water and sewer costs draw on a separate, self-sustaining town utility fund.) Other funding would come in the form of up-front allocations from the utility fund, with the remaining coming from debt.
“Catching up does not happen overnight and, unfortunately, comes at a cost much higher than what would have been paid over the years if the issues had been addressed at the time,” Schaeffer’s April 1 memo said, noting that the town deferred “necessary maintenance” when town councils in the 1990s and 2000s reduced tax rates to far below the current level.
The total $4.1 million proposed to put toward those projects this year would only begin to address the overall need. A total of $18.8 million in spending is needed in the next five years for improvements and additions to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, according to a 2021 report. A consultant said Tuesday, however, that the real cost will most likely increase by 2027 because of inflation.
The town’s financial consultant, Kyle Laux of Davenport and Company, said Tuesday that — unlike some Northern Virginia localities — the relatively static population of Warrenton means that existing residents and businesses will bear most of the burden of capitalizing infrastructure costs. “We don’t have a rapidly expanding user base to help cover the cost of capital [projects],” he pointed out.
None of the 42 items in the proposed five-year spending plan are particularly glamorous: $150,000 for “Primary Sludge Pump Upgrades,” for instance, or $1.3 million for “Cast Iron Waterline Replacement.” But continuing to defer maintenance could lead to higher costs in the long run; the town’s current cast iron water pipes, for instance, are much more likely to break than the more modern ductile iron pipes slated to replace them, according to a report commissioned by the town council. Some of those pipes are more than 80 years old.
Outside increases to infrastructure investment, the proposed budget would fund 5% cost-of-living raises for all town employees and additional merit-based raises of up to 2%. It would also fund a “hazardous duty supplement” to first responders’ retirement funds, along with adding about six full-time-equivalent positions to the town payroll. (See box.)
