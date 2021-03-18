Proposed solution could prevent commercial development in Aldie 

Loudoun County supervisors may be working up a new strategy to deal with land they want to buy in St. Louis and property they want to sell in Aldie. Back in December, they revealed a plan to trade one plot for the other, but ran into such opposition in Aldie that they had to reconsider. Now, sources say, the board has decided to deal with the two properties separately.
After a public hearing on Jan. 13, when numerous Aldie residents objected to the land swap, the supervisors sent the matter over to their finance committee for study. But finance committee chairman Matt Letourneau, in an email to the Fauquier Times, said discussion of the issue set for Feb. 9 had been deferred because of “outstanding questions that need further research by staff.” The matter was not on the committee’s March 9 agenda either, and is now scheduled to be discussed when it next meets April 13.
Guy Gerachis, an Aldie resident who has offered to buy just the Aldie property, said the county had asked him for more information on his offer for the April 13 finance meeting. He said he had heard that the supervisors had decided to separate the two land deals.
“I appreciate that the county is being thoughtful,” said Katie Johnson, president of the Aldie Heritage Association, when the county postponed discussion in February. And Gerachis, whose offer to buy the county-owned Aldie property conflicts with the county’s original plan to trade it for property in St. Louis, said at the time he was not discouraged by the hiccup. “When you’re talking about real estate and purchasing stuff, you’re used to delays,” he said.
The board of supervisors had devised the land swap as a way to solve two problems. In St. Louis, a tiny village northwest of Middleburg with a rich Black history, residents feared that a looming 27-house development might overwhelm the community and drain its water reserves. Meanwhile, in Aldie, a village with its own strong sense of history, the county owned 6.3 acres in the town center that it had no use for.
At a meeting on Dec. 1, 2020, the supervisors proposed to buy the St. Louis developer’s parcel for $1.5 million to stop that project, give him the Aldie property valued at $600,000, and add another $600,000 to the deal for infrastructure on the Aldie tract. An affiliate of the St. Louis developer proposed to turn the Aldie property into shops, a brewery, a restaurant, an art gallery and parking for hiking in the woods nearby.
The matter burst into public view at a hearing in January. Twenty-three Aldie residents voiced concern or staunch opposition to the Aldie project, saying its commercial plan was not appropriate for their village, and that it posed traffic and environmental dangers as well. Five residents were in favor of the project.
The Aldie Heritage Association, strongly opposed, said the two problems – the housing development in St. Louis and the underused county property in Aldie – should not be linked. Then, in late December, Gerachis, a developer who is also vice president of the Heritage Association, made his own all-cash offer. His company, Gerachis Construction Group, LLC, would buy the Aldie property and renovate and preserve its three main historical structures, but not make it commercial.
“My plan is to turn everything back into what it was before the county bought it,” he said. He declined to reveal the price of his offer, but others close to the issue said it was based on the county’s $600,000 valuation of the property.
The Heritage Association sent a letter to the supervisors saying it supported the Gerachis offer. Johnson, the association’s president, said that decision was reached in a discussion from which Gerachis was absent to avoid a conflict of interest. The association proposed that the county take Gerachis’s offer and use the cash to support its purchase of the property in St. Louis. If the county chose not to accept the Gerachis offer, the association proposed that the county solicit design ideas for the parcel from the community and then advertise the property for sale.
“Our goal right now is just to move forward to find a positive solution for Aldie, and to see a positive solution in place for St. Louis too,” said Johnson. She added: “From my perspective, everybody is trying to do the right thing.”
