goldvein fire

A proposed increase in firefighting personnel would allow for around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing in Goldvein and 12-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing at Lois and The Plains.    

 Photo by Robin Earl

The proposed  Fauquier County  budget  for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, totals $357.9 million, an 8.2% increase from FY 2020. The budget  includes a 3.6 cent real estate tax increase, which would make the overall real estate tax rate $1.030, up from $0.994. The average real estate tax bill would increase by $136.08.  

The budget adoption process will continue  this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a “virtual” public hearing; due to  a recent directive  from the president  in regard to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the public will not be able to attend  the hearing in person.   

County Administrator Paul McCulla  submitted the proposed budget to the board of supervisors late last month. Currently, the  supervisors  are  set to adopt a budget on March 26, although supervisors have the authority to change that date.   

One budget work session, originally scheduled for March 17, was canceled due to the state of emergency declared by  McCulla on March 16. The current  spate  of closures and economic disruptions both locally and worldwide has added uncertainty to supervisors’ goals and priorities.   

Speaking about the proposed real estate tax increase, Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said: “My concern is how the virus is impacting folks with additional child care costs, impact on local small business and I am concerned [with] a large tax increase at this time. We all have to live within our  means, and we need to tighten our belts in troubled times. We see the economic impacts of this daily. 

Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel  declined to elaborate on her thoughts on the proposed budget. “All I can say now is that I need to work with other board members to see where they stand,” she said, citing the fast-moving  news related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.   

As the proposed budget stands currently, 1.7 cents of the tax increase would  go toward the fire and rescue levy, which would fund, among other things, an additional 15 career fire and rescue staffing positions. The increase in personnel would allow for around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing  in  Goldvein and 12-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing  at  Lois and The Plains.    

The remaining 1.9 cent  base  rate increase  would  be  “primarily to fund commitments … for compression and compensation funding for the school division and county departments,” the report said.   

Expenditures from the general fund would increase by $9.2 million to $198.5 million. The single greatest expenditure from this fund by far is the contribution to the school division operating fund at $95.9 million, 3%  more than in the current budget.   

On the whole, the school division operating fund would increase by 4.4% to $154.8 million. The school division requested  about $1 million more, all of which would have gone toward salaries and benefits. In total, the school division’s budget would be  $168.2 million, an  increase of 4.9%. The majority of the overall increase comes from state  funds, although  local  support would  continue  to fund 64% of the school budget.   

Overall, the FY 2021 budget would add  about  29.6 full-time-equivalent  staff positions, bringing to 788 the number of county FTE positions and 1,904 FTE positions in the school division.   

The fire and rescue fund would be the largest recipient of new or expanded positions, with  a net gain of 16.77 FTE positions in the new fiscal year. The sheriff’s office would gain two positions.    

Capital Improvement Projects  

The proposed budget includes a drastic increase  in  expenditures for capital projects. $21.7 million would be allocated from the capital improvement fund in FY 2021, an increase of  167% from the current budget.   

The greatest portion by far,  $15.7 million, would go  toward school division projects. Utilities and infrastructure improvements would receive $4.2 million,  and $1.2 million would go toward parks and recreation projects. The remaining funds  would be allocated for fire and rescue, general projects and environmental services.   

The five-year strategic plan, adopted by the board of supervisors in 2018,  proposes  a total $99.5 million in CIP investments  from FY 2021-2025, with $15 million coming from cash funding. The remaining $84.5 million would be financed by debt.   

During the five-year planning period, $57.5 million would be allocated to school projects; $9.6 million for parks and recreation; $7.2 million for public safety and fire and rescue; $2.6 million for judicial administration. Of the $14.9 million allocated for utility and infrastructure, $8.0 million will go toward developing broadband infrastructure.   

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.