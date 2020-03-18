The proposed Fauquier County budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, totals $357.9 million, an 8.2% increase from FY 2020. The budget includes a 3.6 cent real estate tax increase, which would make the overall real estate tax rate $1.030, up from $0.994. The average real estate tax bill would increase by $136.08.
The budget adoption process will continue this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a “virtual” public hearing; due to a recent directive from the president in regard to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the public will not be able to attend the hearing in person.
County Administrator Paul McCulla submitted the proposed budget to the board of supervisors late last month. Currently, the supervisors are set to adopt a budget on March 26, although supervisors have the authority to change that date.
One budget work session, originally scheduled for March 17, was canceled due to the state of emergency declared by McCulla on March 16. The current spate of closures and economic disruptions both locally and worldwide has added uncertainty to supervisors’ goals and priorities.
Speaking about the proposed real estate tax increase, Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said: “My concern is how the virus is impacting folks with additional child care costs, impact on local small business and I am concerned [with] a large tax increase at this time. We all have to live within our means, and we need to tighten our belts in troubled times. We see the economic impacts of this daily.”
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel declined to elaborate on her thoughts on the proposed budget. “All I can say now is that I need to work with other board members to see where they stand,” she said, citing the fast-moving news related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
As the proposed budget stands currently, 1.7 cents of the tax increase would go toward the fire and rescue levy, which would fund, among other things, an additional 15 career fire and rescue staffing positions. The increase in personnel would allow for around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing in Goldvein and 12-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, three-person staffing at Lois and The Plains.
The remaining 1.9 cent base rate increase would be “primarily to fund commitments … for compression and compensation funding for the school division and county departments,” the report said.
Expenditures from the general fund would increase by $9.2 million to $198.5 million. The single greatest expenditure from this fund by far is the contribution to the school division operating fund at $95.9 million, 3% more than in the current budget.
On the whole, the school division operating fund would increase by 4.4% to $154.8 million. The school division requested about $1 million more, all of which would have gone toward salaries and benefits. In total, the school division’s budget would be $168.2 million, an increase of 4.9%. The majority of the overall increase comes from state funds, although local support would continue to fund 64% of the school budget.
Overall, the FY 2021 budget would add about 29.6 full-time-equivalent staff positions, bringing to 788 the number of county FTE positions and 1,904 FTE positions in the school division.
The fire and rescue fund would be the largest recipient of new or expanded positions, with a net gain of 16.77 FTE positions in the new fiscal year. The sheriff’s office would gain two positions.
Capital Improvement Projects
The proposed budget includes a drastic increase in expenditures for capital projects. $21.7 million would be allocated from the capital improvement fund in FY 2021, an increase of 167% from the current budget.
The greatest portion by far, $15.7 million, would go toward school division projects. Utilities and infrastructure improvements would receive $4.2 million, and $1.2 million would go toward parks and recreation projects. The remaining funds would be allocated for fire and rescue, general projects and environmental services.
The five-year strategic plan, adopted by the board of supervisors in 2018, proposes a total $99.5 million in CIP investments from FY 2021-2025, with $15 million coming from cash funding. The remaining $84.5 million would be financed by debt.
During the five-year planning period, $57.5 million would be allocated to school projects; $9.6 million for parks and recreation; $7.2 million for public safety and fire and rescue; $2.6 million for judicial administration. Of the $14.9 million allocated for utility and infrastructure, $8.0 million will go toward developing broadband infrastructure.
