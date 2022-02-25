Proposed county budget, tax rates released

Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla released a draft $409 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on Friday. The proposal exceeds the current budget by $69 million, largely due to the cost of expanding and renovating Taylor Middle School in Warrenton. Other significant drivers of the increase are pay increases for fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel and an expected jump in employee healthcare costs.
School board members – and school employees – will be disappointed by the budget proposal, which includes a $2.7 million increase in local tax funding for the school division — enough only to fund pay raises that were approved last year outside the regular budget cycle. The school board’s own draft budget this year asked supervisors to allocate $10.3 million in additional funding to fund additional pay raises for teachers and other staffers. The school board has control over how school funds are spent but no direct control over revenue.
The increased budget would be funded primarily by $35.9 million in debt related to the school construction projects, a $10.4 million increase in real estate tax revenue – driven by increased real estate values — and by imposing a 6% meals tax for the first time in the county’s history, estimated to generate $4.8 million in revenue this year. Supervisors considered imposing a meals tax last year after the General Assembly made it easier for localities to do so; they decided against it at the time, however, because of the continued economic uncertainly amid the pandemic.
At 93.3¢ per $100 in assessed value, the real estate tax rate in the proposed budget would be the lowest in 13 years. However, taxable real estate values in the county have risen 29% after the quadrennial reassessment last year. Therefore, even by lowering the tax rate by 6.1¢ as the proposed budget does, revenues from the tax would still increase
The real estate tax is divided into three components. Currently, an 85.5¢ tax goes to the general fund, a 13.3¢ fire and rescue levy pays for those services and 0.6¢ goes toward a fund that pays the owners of working farms to keep their land undeveloped.
The proposed budget would decrease the general fund tax rate to 77.1¢, increase the fire and rescue levy to 15.7¢ and decrease the conservation easement levy to 0.5¢.
Tax and spend! Republicans love to tax folks!!!
