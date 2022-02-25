 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposed county budget, tax rates released

93.3¢ overall real estate tax rate, 6% meals tax included

  • Updated
  • 1
ft_news_cedar lee groundbreaking 9_092921.jpg

The Cedar Lee Middle School renovation project, which commenced last year with a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony, is one of the major capital projects driving a need for an increased county budget in fiscal year 2023. The Taylor Middle School renovation and expansion project is the other.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla released a draft $409 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on Friday. The proposal exceeds the current budget by $69 million, largely due to the cost of expanding and renovating Taylor Middle School in Warrenton. Other significant drivers of the increase are pay increases for fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel and an expected jump in employee healthcare costs.

School board members – and school employees – will be disappointed by the budget proposal, which includes a $2.7 million increase in local tax funding for the school division — enough only to fund pay raises that were approved last year outside the regular budget cycle. The school board’s own draft budget this year asked supervisors to allocate $10.3 million in additional funding to fund additional pay raises for teachers and other staffers. The school board has control over how school funds are spent but no direct control over revenue.

The increased budget would be funded primarily by $35.9 million in debt related to the school construction projects, a $10.4 million increase in real estate tax revenue – driven by increased real estate values — and by imposing a 6% meals tax for the first time in the county’s history, estimated to generate $4.8 million in revenue this year. Supervisors considered imposing a meals tax last year after the General Assembly made it easier for localities to do so; they decided against it at the time, however, because of the continued economic uncertainly amid the pandemic.

Download PDF AExecutiveSummary.pdf

At 93.3¢ per $100 in assessed value, the real estate tax rate in the proposed budget would be the lowest in 13 years. However, taxable real estate values in the county have risen 29% after the quadrennial reassessment last year. Therefore, even by lowering the tax rate by 6.1¢ as the proposed budget does, revenues from the tax would still increase

The real estate tax is divided into three components. Currently, an 85.5¢ tax goes to the general fund, a 13.3¢ fire and rescue levy pays for those services and 0.6¢ goes toward a fund that pays the owners of working farms to keep their land undeveloped.

The proposed budget would decrease the general fund tax rate to 77.1¢, increase the fire and rescue levy to 15.7¢ and decrease the conservation easement levy to 0.5¢.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Turbo
Turbo

Tax and spend! Republicans love to tax folks!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Video of the Week: Fauquier County Spelling Bee

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..