Fauquier County Public Library

Fauquier County Public Library on Winchester Street in Warrenton

SAR Wojcik
I know that several years ago a number of sites were proposed for the new Warrenton library. However, the site next to the Greenway, where the old factory sits off Falmouth St should be given serious consideration. It has a number of attractive advantages. First, it could complement and incorporate the Greenway, and nature, around it. Second, the slopes behind the existing warehouse going down to the pond, would be ideal as an outdoor amphitheater for education and community productions.. Third, the site could be a combined library and community events center. Fourth, it could open to and enhance the Greenway. Walking trails could surround the pond and connect to the Greenway as well as the amphitheater stage. Combined they would provide a great setting for our youth as well adults with a mixture of nature, education, arts, and culture. The property is large enough to include mixed housing as the comprehensive plan envisions. This is much better than a 10 acre electric substation and using the remaining acreage as a computer server warehouse storing big data. Town Council members asked for proposals for vacant lots. Well, here’s one that merits further study. Please consider it. Thank you.

