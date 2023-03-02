After more than 16 years of discussion, Fauquier County officials are once again revisiting two new county libraries – one for the Vint Hill area and another to replace the aging Warrenton Central Branch Library on Winchester Street.
During a budget work session on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Fauquier Board of County Supervisors heard about plans to start designing a New Baltimore library during fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Meanwhile, the long-awaited replacement facility for the Warrenton library is slated to begin its design phase in fiscal year 2026, according to County Administrator Paul McCulla’s proposed capital improvement program.
“Library services are an important service to our community, and the FY 2024 proposed budget includes a commitment to move forward with a library project in the upcoming year,” Lisa Henty, director of office and management, told the Fauquier Times.
The proposed five-year CIP dedicates $110.7 million for several new building projects in Fauquier County.
Of that amount, $31.9 million is going toward the completion of the New Baltimore and Warrenton Central Branch libraries. The New Baltimore library is projected to cost $8.7 million, while the Warrenton library is projected to cost $23.2 million, according to county documents.
The projected 10,500-square-foot New Baltimore library will be designed to utilize the Vint Hill Dispensary: a self-serve system that allows library patrons to check out library books via a kiosk.
The library will also provide “meeting rooms, a small volume collection and services such as children’s reading hour,” according to county plans for the New Baltimore library.
The county has not yet released detailed plans for the Warrenton Central Branch Library.
Outside of library projects, Henty explained McCulla’s proposed 2-cent real estate tax increase applies to the fire and rescue levy, which is projected to raise $28.5 million next year, a $4.2 million increase from the current budget. The tax increase would pay for an additional 24 full-time professional firefighters who would work at three volunteer stations in the county.
The tax increase would also help appropriate an additional $500,000 toward the Ambulance Revenue Fund, which was used to purchase two ambulances last year.
To help offset the costs of the additional firefighters, Henty explained the process of applying for a federal SAFER grant. If approved, the grant would cover a little more than $7 million in salaries for three years. The county would then be responsible for paying $2.93 million in overtime and operation expenses over the same three years.
“We would get notification of the award sometime between June and September,” Henty said. “So, it would not align with our budget process, but it would align with how most (budgets) have started at least in recent years.”
Under the proposed CIP, the Opal water infrastructure project will move to next year rather than fiscal year 2026, as is stipulated in the county’s current year CIP.
McCulla also noted during the meeting that his proposed budget does not include any increases in operating funds for the Fauquier County school division. Fauquier schools Superintendent David Jeck requested an additional $4.1 million from the county for the school division in an effort to provide teachers and staff with a 5% raise next school year.
McCulla explained that Jeck said the amount of additional funding needed from the county would depend on the final state budget, which remains unfinished.
“I had a communication from the school superintendent that based on how the budget shakes out with the state, there may be additional funding, which could potentially lower this cost or their request to the county for local costs in regard to this,” McCulla said.
The board of supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. in the Warren Green building to consider a request for $500,000 from the Fauquier SPCA and to hold more detailed discussions on the county’s capital improvement program and public safety plans.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
I know that several years ago a number of sites were proposed for the new Warrenton library. However, the site next to the Greenway, where the old factory sits off Falmouth St should be given serious consideration. It has a number of attractive advantages. First, it could complement and incorporate the Greenway, and nature, around it. Second, the slopes behind the existing warehouse going down to the pond, would be ideal as an outdoor amphitheater for education and community productions.. Third, the site could be a combined library and community events center. Fourth, it could open to and enhance the Greenway. Walking trails could surround the pond and connect to the Greenway as well as the amphitheater stage. Combined they would provide a great setting for our youth as well adults with a mixture of nature, education, arts, and culture. The property is large enough to include mixed housing as the comprehensive plan envisions. This is much better than a 10 acre electric substation and using the remaining acreage as a computer server warehouse storing big data. Town Council members asked for proposals for vacant lots. Well, here’s one that merits further study. Please consider it. Thank you.
