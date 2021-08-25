Proposed asphalt plant faces resistance from planning commission

The Fauquier County Planning Commission voted Aug. 19 to recommend the denial of a special exception permit for a proposed asphalt mixing plant in the Midland service district. The recommendation, which passed on a 4-0 vote, came after commissioners raised concerns that such a plant would disturb the surrounding community and cause dangerous levels of truck traffic on area roads.
Cedar Run Commissioner Matthew Smith, whose district includes the proposed site, recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest; his employer, Smith-Midland Corporation, does business with the asphalt company involved.
The company, Pennsylvania-based Allan Myers, Inc., is seeking to build an asphalt plant on roughly 18 acres of industrial-zoned land near the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. The company’s proposal, according to a report by the Fauquier Department of Community Development, includes a 1.5-acre plant complex and nearly 10 acres for the storage of raw materials. If constructed, the report said, the plant could operate 24 hours per day and produce up to 300 tons of asphalt per hour at maximum capacity.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will hear the proposal at its next meeting Sept. 9. If the supervisors approve, it would be the eighth Allan Myers plant in Virginia, the 22nd in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Speaking before the planning commission last Thursday, Curtis Hall, an Allan Myers executive, said the company had chosen the Midland Road site because of its proximity to local raw material sources and developing markets.
“Fauquier County is showing a 75% increase in demand for highway construction services in the next five years,” said Hall, citing an analysis by Dodge, a commercial construction data service. Building the plant, Hall suggested, would position Allan Myers to meet that local demand, and benefit the county by creating jobs and tax revenue.
But the “magnitude” of the proposed plant and its operations, several commissioners pointed out, make it ill-suited to the Midland area.
During the public hearing, commissioners doubted that Midland Road, which is the site’s only access, could support the increased traffic from asphalt trucks. During peak season, June through October, the plant would see trucks making an average of 414 daily trips along the winding, two-lane road. “That’s what concerns me,” said Lee District Commissioner John Meadows.
The current plan also does not include a deceleration/turn lane for trucks, according to a presentation from the Fauquier County Department of Community Development.
The intersection with Route 28 to the north and a one-lane bridge to the south along Midland Road, said Meadows, were particular road safety concern, considering the number of trucks.
The plant’s maximum truck traffic, 442 daily trips, would mean a nearly 25% increase in traffic on Midland Road, according to community development. (Hall pointed out that the plant is closed during the winter months.)
“I’m sorry, the road is a dealbreaker for me,” Meadows said. He pointed out that the asphalt plant’s peak times coincide with farmers’ busiest season as well, meaning slow-moving farm vehicles would be sharing the roads with trucks to and from the plant.
The plant’s potential for 24-hour operation was another issue for commissioners.
Before moving forward, Allan Myers must also submit its proposal for review by the Federal Aviation Administration, due to the site’s proximity to the airport.
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
