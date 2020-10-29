The proposal to add 48 rent-controlled apartments to the existing Aspen Village complex in Bealeton faces a roadblock after members of the Fauquier County Planning Commission voted three to one Oct. 15 to recommend denying the application to rezone the property. The apartments would have been subsidized by a state program and rented to individuals and families whose incomes were 60% or less of the area’s median income.
A revised version of the application will likely go before the commission in the future, however, after planning commissioners expressed at the Oct. 15 meeting a willingness to consider a reworked application. Before the Oct. 15 vote, Board Chair John Meadows (Lee District) asked the applicant to rework the application to “make it a better product.”
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, whose district includes Bealeton, said Oct. 22 he is also open to the proposal in a revised form. “I want affordable homes badly, but $103,000 [in proffers] doesn’t help me at all. Open space in a pond doesn’t work for me,” Butler said. “I’m interested to see what the applicant comes back with.” (The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors has the final say in whether the rezoning request is ultimately approved.)
The applicant, represented by Chuck Floyd of Piedmont Land Consulting, did not return a request for comment by press time.
Although the subject property is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and commercial properties, the planning commissioners’ discussions centered around preserving “open space” on the property; although the amount of “open space” technically exceeds the minimum required for the requested zoning category, most of that space designated in the application would be used for stormwater management.
Commissioners also expressed concern about the density of the proposed housing units and what commissioners viewed as insufficient cash proffers to offset costs to local public schools and other county services. (The applicant offered a total of $103,200, in proffers.)
The 10-acre property between Station Drive and Willow Drive North already contains 30 duplex residences, leaving about two-thirds of the property (on the Station Drive side) undeveloped. Without rezoning, no additional residences can be built on the land; a zoning agreement reached with the county in 1999 as part of the Reynold’s Crossing application still applies to the Aspen property, along with surrounding parcels.
The rent-controlled Aspen Club apartment complex is on an adjacent parcel, containing 108 units with an additional 24 units planned; county supervisors approved the rezoning request for this parcel in 2018. The residents of the proposed 48-unit complex would be able to utilize the existing amenities at Aspen Club, which include a pool, walking trails and a “tot lot.”
“In a nutshell, I think it’s important to acknowledge that Aspen Village and Aspen Club function as one unit,” Floyd told commissioners before the vote Oct. 15. He argued that the amenities already in place at Aspen Club should be considered in considering the proposal for new units.
Commissioners Meadows and Bob Lee (Marshall District), both of whom voted to recommend denying the application, said they understood the need for affordable housing in Fauquier County but cited the number of units proposed and the elimination of some existing open space in voting against the proposal.
Center District Commissioner Diane Roteman agreed. “I really applaud the affordable housing in this part of the county,” she said at a work session that morning. “I just think that … It’s not the right configuration. There’s not enough space. Or there’s too much space being used for parking. It’s needed. It’s just not right.”
Commissioner Matthew Smith (Cedar Run District) was the only member to vote in favor of approving the rezoning request. He pointed out that proposed density of the proposed apartments (about eight units per acre) is far less than the maximum density (2o units per acre) envisioned in the Bealeton service district plan.
“One reason I like this is because of the need for this type of housing in Fauquier County,” Smith said at the earlier work session. “And, I think if you picked a place in southern Fauquier … if you had to pick a place for this type of housing it would be exactly where this is. It’s got the exact same buildings with the exact same materials behind it. It’s got room for traffic [and] walkability for kids. It seems like an ideal situation for where to put this.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
