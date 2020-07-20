These property transfers, filed July 9 to 15, were provided by Clerk of the Court of Fauquier County. (Please note that to conserve space, only the first person named as the grantor or grantee is listed. The kind of instrument is a deed unless stated otherwise.)
Top Dollar Deal $1,550,000 in Marshall District
Cedar Run District
Wilmic LLC to Joseph Edmond Glapion, 4.4013 acres at 6157 Miles Lane, Warrenton. $445,000
Daniel David Ulvinen to Wes William Sill, 3 acres at 12386 Tackett’s Mill Road nr. the Stafford Line. $445,900
B&R Homes LLC to Bryce Garrison, 2.8630 acres on Greenville Road nr. Greenville. $179,000
Katelyn A. Radzisewski Speights to David Wise, 5.7333 acres at 13231 Sillamon Road, Goldvein. $456,650
Charles R. Rodgers to Sweetbriar Farm Inc., 21.7140 acres at 5335 Sweetbriar Farm Lane, Midland. $840,000
Vincent M. Charlton to Justin M. Joyce, 2.1946 acres at 4565 Gavin Woods Court, Catlett. $540,000
Lee District
Surrey House LLC to Willie E. Cabarrus, 5 acres at 5147 Red Cedar Road, Sumerduck. $309,900
Nathan A. Wells to Anayeli Solis Perez, 6738 Huntland Drive, Bealeton. $275,000
Katelyn McMurrer to Brittany Baran, 2246 Sedgwick Drive, Remington. $340,500
Christopher K. Khan to Tammie Lee Diettert, 10.2744 acres at 14041 Maryann Lane, Sumerduck. $450,000
Francis Dodd to Morgan Houle, Unit A, Bldg. 3 at 11230 Torrie Way, Bealeton. $159,000
GMC Enterprises of Virginia LLC to Jose Alvarado, 1.7964 acres at 14461 Snake Castle Road nr. Sumerduck. $299,500
Cory Hanger to Betty L. Champagne, Unit B, Building 3 at 11228 Torrie Way, Bealeton. $160,000
Brian K. Kendall to John D. Perkins, 10806 Grimbert Court, Bealeton. $440,000
Center District
Laura J. DeCoster to Pamela Simons, 463 Denning Court, Warrenton. $268,000
Winchester Chase Development LLC to NVR Inc., Lot 46 (0.1752 acre), Winchester Chase, Warrenton. $165,000
Sharon Faye Gray to Jeffrey J. Ball, 6941 Blantyre Road nr. Warrenton. $350,000
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Dodson Landscaping LLC, 0.4974 acre on Academy Hill Road, Warrenton. $70,000
Kevin Locklin to Kyle Steele, 0.4720 acre at 247 Waterloo St., Warrenton. $549,000
Yuli M. Benink to Jessica M. Belsar, 124 Oak Tree Lane, Warrenton. $295,000
Thomas Webb to Leon E. Treutle, 7131 Ivy Hill Drive, Warrenton. $473,500
James F. Austin III to Pauline Lester Cutting, 172-B Leeds Court West, Warrenton. $170,000
Edward C. Levy to David Devcic, 7585 Sweetgum Court, Warrenton. $509,000
Jack W. Osburn III to Paul Robinson Namie, 188 North View Circle, Warrenton. $360,000
Kyle Steele to Jeffrey J. Venters, Lots 12A and 13, 193 Green St., Warrenton. $439,000
Gerald A. Hoffman to Yingqi Z Schulz, 0.6913 acre at 6402 Lee Highway, Warrenton. $420,000
Jacob Downey to Stanislaus Cynkar, 235 Cannon Way, Warrenton. $480,000
Scott District
Ellen L. Body to Brett McKinnon, 1.74 acres at 4518 Highpoint Lane; 2.27 acres northeast of Broad Run Post Office; and 20.6284 acres, Bull Run Mountain, The Plains. $375,000
Joseph R. Randall to Michael Sebben, 7335 Lake Willow Court nr. Warrenton. $499,900
Ordan R. Bentley III to Michael Fedore, 0.7312 acre at 3079 Rectortown Road, Marshall. $505,000
Christopher C. Cochrane to Christopher Zito, 1.0878 acre at 6099 Mint Springs Drive, Warrenton. $625,000
Barbara H. DuPont Tr. to Howard Bard, 0.9048 acre at 3085 Rectortown Road, Marshall. $790,000
James S. Walsh to Alison Leigh Tantillo, 1.5631 acres at 6775 Gray’s Mill Road nr. Warrenton. $421,000
Matthew C. Majtyka to Michael Travis Connor, 0.6898 acre at 1548 Weston Lane nr. Middleburg. $400,000
James E. Dalton III to Allison Bressi, 7173 Baldwin Ridge Road nr. Warrenton. $685,000
Lakeside Homes LLC to Douglas B. Clover, 0.2631 acre at 4845 Point Road nr. Warrenton. $675,667
Fenton Chase Builders LLC to Kevin Scott Boland, 3289 Brady Court nr. Warrenton. $800,336
Marshall District
James Michael Atkins to Gordon E. Jacobs, 2.1233 acres at 8262 Lees Ridge Road nr. Warrenton. $815,000
Edward M. Sager III to Stephen Charles Norman Lilley, 25.0806 acres at 5210 Mountain Field Farm Road and 5.5852 acres on Mountain Field Farm Road, The Plains. $1,550,000
Carol J. Weeks to Sara Kepple, 10 acres at 8317 Pond Lane nr. Warrenton. $635,000
Tebogo LLC to Erica C. Tergeson, 72.89 acres at 9423 Blackpond Lane nr. Delaplane. $1,000,000
Joy Ann Jenkins to Robert Thomas Andrews, 0.20 acre and 0.20 acre at 8628 Anderson Ave., Marshall. $265,000
Sally Ann Marks to Catherine E. Byrne, 4.2839 acres at 8413 Mes Enfants Court, Warrenton. $550,000
Douglas L. Obitz to Thomas William Fountain, 1.0847 acres at 5291 Merry Oaks Road, The Plains. $575,000
Kenneth C. Reitz Tr. to Andrew L. Creighton, 82.01 aces at 10310 Jacksontown Road, Delaplane. $1,500,000
Terry Ray Selby to Selena Leary, 10 acres at 7962 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. $650,000
NVP Inc. to Bridget Lea Hinchman, 0.2296 acre at 9010 Stone Crest Drive, Warrenton. $629,568
Beatty Properties LLC to Michael Lacaze, 8551 Anderson Ave., Marshall. $270,000
Patricia Colleen Bray to Ariska Vanderewalt, 6.0883 acres at 9395 Ramey Road, Marshall. $655,000
John D. Perkins to Anthony Steven Romero, 4.2400 acres at 8427 Springs Way Place, Warrenton. $395,000
MSH Construction Inc. to Thomas Ashley Burton, 1.4188 acres at 9525 Paradise Road nr. Warrenton. $500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.