These property transfers, filed July 9 to 15, were provided by Clerk of the Court of Fauquier County. (Please note that to conserve space, only the first person named as the grantor or grantee is listed. The kind of instrument is a deed unless stated otherwise.) 

Top Dollar Deal $1,550,000 in Marshall District 

Cedar Run District 

Wilmic LLC to Joseph Edmond Glapion, 4.4013 acres at 6157 Miles Lane, Warrenton. $445,000 

Daniel David Ulvinen to Wes William Sill, 3 acres at 12386 Tackett’s Mill Road nr. the Stafford Line. $445,900 

B&R Homes LLC to Bryce Garrison, 2.8630 acres on Greenville Road nr. Greenville. $179,000 

Katelyn A. Radzisewski Speights to David Wise, 5.7333 acres at 13231 Sillamon Road, Goldvein. $456,650 

Charles R. Rodgers to Sweetbriar Farm Inc., 21.7140 acres at 5335 Sweetbriar Farm Lane, Midland. $840,000  

Vincent M. Charlton to Justin M. Joyce, 2.1946 acres at 4565 Gavin Woods Court, Catlett. $540,000 

Lee District 

Surrey House LLC to Willie E. Cabarrus, 5 acres at 5147 Red Cedar Road, Sumerduck. $309,900 

Nathan A. Wells to Anayeli Solis Perez, 6738 Huntland Drive, Bealeton. $275,000 

Katelyn McMurrer to Brittany Baran, 2246 Sedgwick Drive, Remington. $340,500 

Christopher K. Khan to Tammie Lee Diettert, 10.2744 acres at 14041 Maryann Lane, Sumerduck. $450,000 

Francis Dodd to Morgan Houle, Unit A, Bldg. 3 at 11230 Torrie Way, Bealeton. $159,000 

GMC Enterprises of Virginia LLC to Jose Alvarado, 1.7964 acres at 14461 Snake Castle Road nr. Sumerduck. $299,500 

Cory Hanger to Betty L. Champagne, Unit B, Building 3 at 11228 Torrie Way, Bealeton. $160,000 

Brian K. Kendall to John D. Perkins, 10806 Grimbert Court, Bealeton. $440,000 

Center District 

Laura J. DeCoster to Pamela Simons, 463 Denning Court, Warrenton. $268,000 

Winchester Chase Development LLC to NVR Inc., Lot 46 (0.1752 acre), Winchester Chase, Warrenton. $165,000 

Sharon Faye Gray to Jeffrey J. Ball, 6941 Blantyre Road nr. Warrenton. $350,000 

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Dodson Landscaping LLC, 0.4974 acre on Academy Hill Road, Warrenton. $70,000 

Kevin Locklin to Kyle Steele, 0.4720 acre at 247 Waterloo St., Warrenton. $549,000 

Yuli M. Benink to Jessica M. Belsar, 124 Oak Tree Lane, Warrenton. $295,000 

Thomas Webb to Leon E. Treutle, 7131 Ivy Hill Drive, Warrenton. $473,500 

James F. Austin III to Pauline Lester Cutting, 172-B Leeds Court West, Warrenton. $170,000 

Edward C. Levy to David Devcic, 7585 Sweetgum Court, Warrenton. $509,000 

Jack W. Osburn III to Paul Robinson Namie, 188 North View Circle, Warrenton. $360,000 

Kyle Steele to Jeffrey J. Venters, Lots 12A and 13, 193 Green St., Warrenton. $439,000 

Gerald A. Hoffman to Yingqi Z Schulz, 0.6913 acre at 6402 Lee Highway, Warrenton. $420,000 

Jacob Downey to Stanislaus Cynkar, 235 Cannon Way, Warrenton. $480,000 

Scott District 

Ellen L. Body to Brett McKinnon, 1.74 acres at 4518 Highpoint Lane; 2.27 acres northeast of Broad Run Post Office; and 20.6284 acres, Bull Run Mountain, The Plains. $375,000 

Joseph R. Randall to Michael Sebben, 7335 Lake Willow Court nr. Warrenton. $499,900 

Ordan R. Bentley III to Michael Fedore, 0.7312 acre at 3079 Rectortown Road, Marshall. $505,000 

Christopher C. Cochrane to Christopher Zito, 1.0878 acre at 6099 Mint Springs Drive, Warrenton. $625,000 

Barbara H. DuPont Tr. to Howard Bard, 0.9048 acre at 3085 Rectortown Road, Marshall. $790,000 

James S. Walsh to Alison Leigh Tantillo, 1.5631 acres at 6775 Gray’s Mill Road nr. Warrenton. $421,000 

Matthew C. Majtyka to Michael Travis Connor, 0.6898 acre at 1548 Weston Lane nr. Middleburg. $400,000 

James E. Dalton III to Allison Bressi, 7173 Baldwin Ridge Road nr. Warrenton. $685,000 

Lakeside Homes LLC to Douglas B. Clover, 0.2631 acre at 4845 Point Road nr. Warrenton. $675,667 

Fenton Chase Builders LLC to Kevin Scott Boland, 3289 Brady Court nr. Warrenton. $800,336 

Marshall District 

James Michael Atkins to Gordon E. Jacobs, 2.1233 acres at 8262 Lees Ridge Road nr. Warrenton. $815,000 

Edward M. Sager III to Stephen Charles Norman Lilley, 25.0806 acres at 5210 Mountain Field Farm Road and 5.5852 acres on Mountain Field Farm Road, The Plains. $1,550,000 

Carol J. Weeks to Sara Kepple, 10 acres at 8317 Pond Lane nr. Warrenton. $635,000 

Tebogo LLC to Erica C. Tergeson, 72.89 acres at 9423 Blackpond Lane nr. Delaplane. $1,000,000 

Joy Ann Jenkins to Robert Thomas Andrews, 0.20 acre and 0.20 acre at 8628 Anderson Ave., Marshall. $265,000 

Sally Ann Marks to Catherine E. Byrne, 4.2839 acres at 8413 Mes Enfants Court, Warrenton. $550,000 

Douglas L. Obitz to Thomas William Fountain, 1.0847 acres at 5291 Merry Oaks Road, The Plains. $575,000 

Kenneth C. Reitz Tr. to Andrew L. Creighton, 82.01 aces at 10310 Jacksontown Road, Delaplane. $1,500,000 

Terry Ray Selby to Selena Leary, 10 acres at 7962 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. $650,000 

NVP Inc. to Bridget Lea Hinchman, 0.2296 acre at 9010 Stone Crest Drive, Warrenton.  $629,568 

Beatty Properties LLC to Michael Lacaze, 8551 Anderson Ave., Marshall. $270,000 

Patricia Colleen Bray to Ariska Vanderewalt, 6.0883 acres at 9395 Ramey Road, Marshall. $655,000 

John D. Perkins to Anthony Steven Romero, 4.2400 acres at 8427 Springs Way Place, Warrenton. $395,000 

MSH Construction Inc. to Thomas Ashley Burton, 1.4188 acres at 9525 Paradise Road nr. Warrenton. $500,000 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

