The kids – in third through 10th grade – were scattered about in a corner of Fauquier High School’s fourth floor, near a floor-to-ceiling astronomy project. Some were seated on couches; some were sprawled on the floor. All were focused on the notebooks before them.
Each had 10 minutes to add to the story they were creating as part of the “writing marathon” session of a Project Write event on Saturday, Nov. 9. Maddie Hanover read aloud part of her writing; it was an essay about writing an essay.
When the group moved to a conference room on the third floor for the second part of the marathon, fifth-grader Elizabeth Loring continued her holiday-themed story about a series of haunted houses, complete with tunnels connecting houses, giant pits in the basements and trap doors and featuring the word “swindle.”
Teachers Sarah Andino and Richelle Reilly did some writing too and shared their pieces with their fellow writers.
Students spent a third 10-minute period perched on the school’s wide stairs in various stages of concentration.
According to Robin Frost of Project Write, the morning was spent exploring different writing avenues, including poetry, short stories and fantasy and horror genres. “We try to avoid writing instruction,” said Frost. “We provide some story starters and just give them the freedom to be creative; we give them the time to just write.” She said that about a dozen children attended the session; last year about 29 registered.
Project Write, Inc. is a nonprofit group that offers weekend writing workshops for those in fourth to 12th grades. Sometimes, small, genre-based workshops are offered. Previous sessions have focused on horror, mystery, personal experience, script writing, songwriting and poetry. Skills-based groups help young writers develop natural dialogue, relatable characters, intriguing settings and moving plots.
Another Fauquier workshop is scheduled for March, said Frost.
Project Write also offers week-long summer workshops for students who are ready for a more intensive experience. The website can be found at www.projectwrite.org.
To close the workshop, parents were invited into the library at Fauquier High to hear the results of their children’s labor. Theo Church, a seventh-grader, read poetry in which pizza figured prominently.
When teachers asked for volunteers to read, Theo’s hand was always up. On his fourth turn at the front of the room, the group giggled at his enthusiasm. He grinned, “What? This is good! I like my work!” He was clearly having a wonderful time.
Theo said he’d like to be a novelist, writing adventure fantasy fiction.
Between readings, the children shared their favorite authors and compared notes on the virtues of one series or another. Maddie Hanover and Theo agreed that Rick Rierdon was a favorite.
Maddie said she thinks writing helps her develop her imagination. “I love to express myself on a piece of paper.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.