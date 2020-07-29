Last Friday, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) said it was canceling state championships but leaving the door open for member schools and their conferences to compete in the fall.
“It’s been encouraged for schools to primarily look at or analyze low risk sports,” said Highland School athletic director Gary Leake, a member of the VISAA executive committee.
Founded in 1997 to unify private schools, the VISAA has approximately 95 schools in three classes, including Highland School, Wakefield School and Seton School locally.
Low risk sports offered in the fall include golf, tennis and cross country. Moderate risk fall sports include boys soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Leake said Highland also offers mountain biking, which could still compete if possible.
“If schools or conferences across the state felt it was manageable with safety guidelines in place, they could choose to play perhaps a regional schedule against schools either geographically similar or philosophically similar,” Leake said.
More info will come after a key meeting Aug. 4, Leake said.
