Fauquier Health announced Feb. 28 that a new primary care physician will be seeing patients in Warrenton and at the health care system’s Gainesville office at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville. The new primary care and specialty care office – called Fauquier Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lake Manassas -- will share an office suite with the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
Hasina Hamid, M.D., specializes in internal medicine and will begin working in the Gainesville office on Tuesday, March 2. She will see patients there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Dr. Hamid will see patients on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Internal Medicine, located at 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, Warrenton. (Days and hours may be subject to change.)
According to Fauquier Health’s COO Kevin Sale, “There is a great need for primary care providers within the communities we serve. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Hamid join our team so that we can ... continue expanding our services to the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall and Nokesville areas.”
Hamid graduated with a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Bangladesh in 1994. She completed her internship at the Institute of Postgraduate and Research in Bangladesh in 1997. After completing her United States medical licensing examination, she completed her three-year residency training. Hamid graduated from the Lutheran Medical Center in New York with her doctor of medicine degree. Hamid obtained her board certification in internal medicine in 2008 and was re-certified in 2018.
Hamid has more than 12 years of clinical experience. She has experience in a variety of healthcare settings with adult patients, aged from 18 to geriatric.
Hamid is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment in Warrenton at Piedmont Internal Medicine, prospective patients may call 540-347-4200. To schedule an appointment at the Gainesville office, those interested may call 703-743-7370. Online scheduling is available at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
