For the second year in a row Dominion ended the finest season in Fauquier’s boys lacrosse history.
Last Friday at Falcon Field, Gavin Burke scored as Dominion won 16-15 just minutes into sudden death overtime in the Class 4 state quarterfinals, ending the Falcons' season at 18-1.
“I'm sad it's over, and I'm sad I'm leaving, but I'll always remember my time as a Falcon,” said senior goalie Collin Anderson, “Pride and happiness is how I'll remember it.”
The energy in the stadium was high and the pressure was on as Dominion and Fauquier, both stacked with confident and skillful players, renewed last year's battle between the two, won by Dominion 13-10 in the state semifinals.
“Last year we fell short against Dominion. We wanted revenge and that increased our drive during the game. Sadly, we still fell short,” Anderson said.
Fauquier took the reins of the game early, controlling the ball on offense. Soon Wes Heflin powered through Dominion’s defense and quickly released the ball to Tyler Cadle for a flick shot into the goal about a minute into the first quarter.
Helfin continued to pressure, scoring by a long shot at the three-minute mark. With seconds left in the first quarter, Billy Brooks searched for Cadle, who had an opening and scored leaving two unimportant seconds on the clock.
Thanks to smart passing from Heflin, Brooks and Cadle, the Falcons led 8-6 at the half.
Both teams fought harder and continued to put points on the board after intermission.
Wyatt Croson took control of the ball, receiving a pass from Anderson at the 50-yard line, sprinting to the goal and behind it to score.
Fauquier led 11-9 heading into the fourth. Heflin scored six minutes in, followed by a Dominion response.
The Falcons led 14-12 with five minutes left before Dominion put three in the back of the net quickly. But Cadle passed quickly to Matt Fischer cutting through the crease and Fischer scored, tied it at 15-15.
Once the regulation ended, Fauquier quickly strategized on how they could win. “I told them to continue to play our game and brand of lacrosse,” coach J.B. Tippett said.
Dominion quickly scooped up the ball from the draw and began making their way down the field. Brendon O’Hara stepped up to guard Burke, who made his way around the goal, quickly fired and scored, ending the game.
“I couldn't believe what just happened. I felt confused and I couldn't believe that we lost. I stared at the clock trying to figure out what happened. But sometimes, that's just the way it goes,” said Fauquier’s Grady Panagos.
Anderson was the first to run up to his team after the end of the game.
“My first thought was, “Well it's over.’ Then I got really sad because it was really over, it wasn't just something being said,” he said.
Gear was thrown into the air, and Dominion huddled together smiling and jumping on each other celebrating their hard fought win over Fauquier.
“It was a great ride with all my friends and teammates, I loved our time spent this season and I know we tried as hard as we could,” said Panagos.
Once back in the locker room, Tippett had a heart-to-heart meeting with his team discussing the match.
“I told the boys how incredibly proud I was of them on what they accomplished this season. We had an undefeated regular season, were back-to-back region champs, and 12 players made all Region – nine were first team and three second team. We accomplished a lot this season, and I couldn't ask for a better team.
“The administration, parents and most importantly the student-athletes at Fauquier make it an unbelievably rewarding place to coach. I'm very honored and humbled to be the FHS boys lacrosse coach,” said Tippett.
With this game ending Fauquier season, many players came together to huddle for their final time for the 2022 season.
“Playing for Fauquier, I feel like I have a second family. We are such a close group, and we all truly feel like brothers,” said Panagos.
